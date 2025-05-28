

EQS Newswire / 28/05/2025 / 09:50 UTC+8

London, UK - May 28, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Decant Group , a leader in alternative investment, has launched a digital marketplace for fine wine and spirits. The platform, available through its Decant Index brand, offers collectors and investors a straightforward interface to browse, purchase, and manage fine wine and spirit by the bottle or by the cask. "The digital marketplace is a momentous step forward in making whisky collectables more accessible," said Alistair Moncrieff, CEO of Decant Group. "We have implemented advanced technology to create a platform that simplifies the purchase process while delivering real-time data and portfolio insights to clients. Moncrieff noted, "We combine centuries-old traditions with current investment methods," Moncrieff says. "Our platform goes beyond basic transactions to teach investors about whisky and wine production, aging, and market movements." "We have invested 7 figures in technology ensuring our customer experience is at the forefront of what we do. Sub par user experiences are simply no longer acceptable when customers are entering into a new market, we believe our success has come from the fact we understand what the customer expects to see and how they want to be spoken to." The platform will soon feature real-time tracking and valuation of collectables, utilizing algorithms that examine market trends and historical data. A comprehensive collection of educational resources on fine wine and spirit production, maturation, and market dynamics will enable informed collectable decisions. With the global whisky market projected to reach $95.9 billion by 2026, Decant Group's platform has already achieved over 2462 successful exits and distributed more than £7.8 million to investors and collectors. The company serves over 43,000 members and manages £100 million in stored assets, with all casks and bottles secured in HMRC government-bonded warehouses. "We believe the US is our biggest opportunity yet. We will be heavily focused on educating the market of the pros and cons of purchasing fine wine and spirits under bond in the UK and how that can help retain value. Given the increasing interest in alternative collectables and the performance of premium American whiskey brands, the digital marketplace should appeal to U.S. investors." To enhance its operations, Decant Group opened a new bonded warehouse in Scotland in June 2024, featuring advanced inventory management systems and climate control technology. U.K. investors and collectors benefit from the tax-free status of whisky collectables, as these remain exempt from capital gains tax. The platform manages all aspects of cask ownership from acquisition to sale, enabling investors and collectors to concentrate on portfolio development. Visit https://decantindex.com/ to explore Decant Group's digital marketplace for fine wine and spirits and learn about portfolio diversification through premium whisky, wine and rum collectables. About Decant Group Decant Group, operating through the Decant Index brand, leads innovation in the alternative collectables sector, focusing on rare and premium whisky, wine and rum collectables. Through technology-driven solutions and collector education, Decant Group has established itself in the fine wine and spirit collectables market, serving over 43,000 members and managing £100 million in stored assets. Contact Information Decant Index Decant Group - Decant Index https://get.decantindex.com/ https://decantgroup.com/ support@decantindex.com 105 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London, W1J 7NJ 28/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



