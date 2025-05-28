Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 06:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Al Ansari Exchange and UnionPay International Launch Real-Time Remittance Service to China via MoneyExpress

Dubai, UAE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services and the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, and UnionPay International UPI announced today the launch of MoneyExpress remittance service in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as Al Ansari Exchange becomes the first exchange company in the entire GCC region to integrate directly with UnionPay's infrastructure, streamlining remittances through a fully digital, real-time interface ensuring speed, transparency, and user convenience.

This agreement was signed during Seamless Middle East 2025, in the presence of Mr. Ali Al Najjar Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange and Mr. Luping Zhang, General Manager of Middle East of UnionPay International.

"Digital innovation is at the heart of our strategy, and the launch of MoneyExpress marks a significant step forward in cross-border payment solutions," said Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange. "By directly integrating with UnionPay's network, we are removing traditional barriers to remittance, delivering a faster, more cost-effective, and customer-centric solution that strengthens our position as a digital leader in financial services."

"We are pleased to partner with Al Ansari Exchange to introduce MoneyExpress in the UAE," said Luping Zhang, of UnionPay International. "This service offers customers a secure, real-time, and cost-effective way to send money to China. With upfront exchange rate settlement and direct crediting in RMB, it simplifies the process and eliminates hidden fees, enhancing convenience for senders and recipients alike."

Unlike traditional remittance channels, MoneyExpress guarantees the exchange rate upfront and credits the recipient's UnionPay card in Chinese renminbi (RMB) instantly, without intermediary or bank handling fees. This provides customers with greater cost transparency and immediate access to their funds.

With a network of over 270 branches and digital channels across the UAE, Al Ansari Exchange combines deep market expertise with advanced compliance standards to offer seamless financial services. This milestone and strategic partnership between Al Ansari Exchange and UnionPay International paves the way for future collaborations that will expand secure and efficient payment solutions across new corridors.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/al-ansari-exchange-and-unionpay-international-launch-real-time-remittance-service-to-china-via-moneyexpress-302466622.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.