AIZO Group Berhad: AIZO Group Reports Stable Revenue Growth Of 4.3% To RM32.15 million In Q4 FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), formerly known as Minetech Resources Berhad, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), posting revenue of RM32.15 million, broadly in line with the RM32.36 million achieved in the same quarter last year. Despite the marginal decline, the Company saw an improvement in gross profit, which increased to RM4.68 million from RM3.54 million in Q4 FY2024, reflecting effective cost management and operational improvements in key business segments.

The Company recorded a narrowed loss before tax ("LBT") of RM3.40 million in Q4 FY2025, compared to a loss of RM6.57 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The lower LBT was primarily due to better margins in the bituminous products and energy segments, though offset by impairment charges recognised during the period.

Compared to the immediate preceding quarter ("Q3 FY2025"), AIZO reported a 4.3% increase in revenue, up from RM30.82 million, with growth seen across the civil engineering, bituminous products, and energy segments. However, the LBT widened to RM3.40 million from RM1.55 million in Q3 FY2025, due to impairment exercises undertaken during the quarter. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation ("EBITDA") remained positive at RM2.00 million, underlining the Group's underlying operational resilience.

For the 12-month period ended 31 March 2025, AIZO reported total revenue of RM120.02 million, compared to RM127.04 million in the previous year. The Group's gross profit rose to RM16.67 million, up from RM14.89 million, supported by stronger margins and contributions from its energy segment. The net loss for the year stood at RM10.67 million, higher than the RM8.78 million loss in FY2024, primarily due to impairment and finance costs related to ongoing business expansion and investment.

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, Executive Director of AIZO Group Berhad

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, the Executive Director of AIZO commented, "This quarter marks a critical transition point for AIZO as we continue to realign our core businesses and invest strategically in our future. Despite sectoral challenges, we are seeing clear improvements in profitability across our key operating divisions, especially in energy and bituminous products. The successful execution of the Power Purchase Agreement for our 99.99MW Kampar solar project is a significant leap forward in our renewable energy ambitions. We remain committed to improving margins, enhancing our balance sheet, and driving long-term value creation for our shareholders."

The Group remains cautiously optimistic in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. With an order book of RM217.4 million and a clear strategic focus on civil engineering, renewable energy and industrial materials, AIZO is well-positioned to strengthen its footprint in Malaysia's infrastructure and energy landscape. The recent change in financial year-end to 30 June will also enable better alignment of project milestones and financial planning moving forward.

As at 5:00 P.M. on 27 May 2025, the share price of AIZO Group Berhad closed at RM0.085, reflecting a market capitalisation of RM166.9 million.

ABOUT AIZO GROUP BERHAD

AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), formerly known as Minetech Resources Berhad is primarily a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer that has diversified into renewable energy, as well as oil and gas services. The Company is a registered solar photovoltaic investor with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia and owns a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant.

For more information, visit https://aizo.com.my/

