Copal Tree Brands, Inc: How a Belizean rum is redefining sustainability in the drinks industry

PUNTA GORDA, Belize, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rainforest of southern Belize, Copalli Rum is reshaping what true sustainability means in the world of spirits. Made with just three simple, locally-sourced ingredients, this award-winning rum has emerged as a climate-positive trailblazer, offering a powerful example of how regeneration can drive change.

A full lifecycle and soil carbon analysis conducted by EarthOptics, and independently verified by Preferred by Nature, confirms that producing each bottle of Copalli Rum removes 5.5kg of CO2e from the atmosphere. This level of carbon removal, unheard of in the spirits sector, is the result of regenerative farming practices and a distillery designed to be zero-waste.

But this story goes far beyond carbon numbers.

Copalli Rum offers a blueprint for what's possible when sustainability is embedded in a business from the start. The result is a regenerative, circular system with tangible benefits for climate, biodiversity, and the local community.

Most sustainability efforts in the drinks industry focus on offsetting: purchasing carbon credits to balance out emissions. Copalli takes a different route: insetting. By investing in soil health, carbon sequestration and ecosystem restoration in its own supply chain, the business delivers measurable impact.

Downstream buyers, whether bar owners, mixologists, or wholesale distributors, are under increasing pressure to stock and serve products that match consumer values. Sustainability is no longer an afterthought; it's a market expectation. But navigating the complexities of environmental claims can be challenging. Copalli offers climate-positive data, independently verified and transparently achieved.

Copalli's credentials are rooted in the landscape. Sugarcane is organically grown and harvested with minimal soil disturbance, preserving the carbon storage potential of the land. Rainwater is collected on site, the distillery's boiler is fueled by spent cane and organic byproducts are returned to the fields as natural fertilizer. Nothing is discarded, everything stays local.

And insetting delivers wide-reaching co-benefits, from healthier soils and restored biodiversity to stronger, more resilient farming communities.

At Copalli, regenerative practices rebuild topsoil and enhance biodiversity. Farmers are trained in sustainable techniques that improve yields while restoring the land. Every stage of production, from rain to rum, takes place in Punta Gorda, Belize, creating local jobs and building local expertise.

"Our mission from day one was simple," says Wil Maheia, Chief Sustainability Officer at Copalli. "Make world-class rum that's also good for the planet. That's why we've invested in regenerative practices that benefit the soil, the climate, and our people. Our negative carbon footprint isn't the finish line, it's just the start of our journey."

Lars Dyrud, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Earth Optics, said: "The level of carbon removal Copalli has achieved through the adoption of regenerative farming and low waste production processes is unheard of in the beverage industry. These techniques truly set Copalli apart as a climate-positive spirits producer, and we look forward to continuing to work with the team as the business expands."

For businesses looking to decarbonize their supply chain and tell a story that resonates with environmentally conscious consumers, Copalli Rum is more than a product, it's a proof point.

About Copalli

Copalli Rum is made from just three ingredients - organic sugarcane juice, rainwater, and non-GMO yeast - in the heart of the rainforest of Southern Belize. Copalli's priority is to have the lightest impact on the environment and the largest positive impact on the people and community. Recognized as one of the world's best tasting rums, Copalli is available in White, Barrel Rested, and Cacao expressions and sold through retailers, bars, and restaurants in several U.S. states and online at www.copallirum.com

The report can be downloaded here: https://www.copallirum.com/carbon-impact/

