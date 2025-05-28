World Federation of Neurology: 2025 World Brain Day Dedicated to Brain Health for All Ages

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is pleased to announce Brain Health for All Ages as the theme for the 2025 World Brain Day (WBD 2025), taking place on Tuesday, July 22. This global campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of supporting brain health throughout every stage of life.

"Brain health isn't a moment in time-it's a lifelong commitment," said Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, President of WFN. "World Brain Day 2025 is our call to action to protect neurological well-being from the earliest stages of development, through childhood, adulthood and into older age. It's a commitment to care, equity, and access for all."

Neurological disorders remain the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and the second leading cause of death globally. Yet many of these conditions can be prevented, or better managed with early intervention, education, and equitable access to care. This year's campaign emphasizes five key messages: awareness, education, prevention, access, and advocacy.

Brain health must be supported across the full human lifespan:

Pre-Conception: A parent's health and habits shape a child's brain even before birth. Good nutrition, regular check-ups and lifestyle choices form a strong foundation for brain health.

A parent's health and habits shape a child's brain even before birth. Good nutrition, regular check-ups and lifestyle choices form a strong foundation for brain health. Pregnancy & Postnatal: A mother's physical and emotional well-being is critical for healthy brain development in the womb. Prenatal and postnatal care, proper nutrition and stress management protect both mother and child.

A mother's physical and emotional well-being is critical for healthy brain development in the womb. Prenatal and postnatal care, proper nutrition and stress management protect both mother and child. Early Childhood & Adolescence: Early life experiences influence learning, emotional growth and social development. Safe environments, immunizations, and positive parenting support long-term brain health.

Early life experiences influence learning, emotional growth and social development. Safe environments, immunizations, and positive parenting support long-term brain health. Adulthood: A balanced lifestyle habits-healthy eating, sleep, exercise, and stress control-reduce the risk of neurological disorders.

A balanced lifestyle habits-healthy eating, sleep, exercise, and stress control-reduce the risk of neurological disorders. Aging Adults: Staying socially engaged helps preserve independence and quality of life in later years, in addition to regular check-ups for early detection of conditions ranging from mild cognitive impairment to dementia.

"As we move into 2025, it's more important than ever to make brain health a global priority," said Prof. Tissa Wijeratne, Co-Chair of World Brain Day. "Everyone, no matter their age or where they live, deserves the chance to live with a healthy brain. This year, we're focusing on fairness in care, supporting families, and making brain health something that truly matters to everyone."

"The earlier we prioritize brain health, the greater our chance to reduce the burden of neurological disease," said Dr. David Dodick, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Mayo Clinic and World Brain Day Co-Chair. "This year's theme reminds us that brain health is a journey-not a milestone. It begins before birth, refined in childhood, and preserved through adulthood and older age, influencing our potential, resilience, and quality of life at every age."

World Brain Day is a global call to action for both individuals and institutions to share meaningful information and activities on brain health. July 22 is a day dedicated to protecting and promoting brain health across the entire lifespan. Visit wfneurology.org/worldbrainday for more information and access to campaign tools.

Established by the WFN in 2014, World Brain Day continues to serve as a global platform for raising public awareness on key neurological health topics. Individuals, societies, and countries are encouraged to participate and amplify their voices on social media using hashtags such as WorldBrainDay, WBD2025, and BrainHealthForAllAges.

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 124 national neurological Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, with an emphasis on under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org.

