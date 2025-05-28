Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau(Paris:RCO):

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the arrival of Franck Marilly as the Group's Chief Executive Officer. He will take office on June 25, 2025, succeeding Éric Vallat.

With a rich professional background of more than 30 years within renowned luxury and cosmetics groups, such as Chanel, Unilever and the Japanese group Shiseido, Franck Marilly has successfully navigated high-stakes environments, establishing himself as a strategist with leadership based on the ability to unite and transform. His actions have marked crucial stages of the groups for which he was working. Franck Marilly will also bring his solid experience in international management, which is crucial for the global success of the Group, as well as his deep knowledge of its key markets, having lived in numerous European countries as well as in the United States.

Under his leadership, the Group will pursue its value strategy as well as the development and implementation of new innovations in order to strengthen the desirability of its brand portfolio, while consolidating its position in its key markets and opening up to new territories.

Éric Vallat will work alongside Franck Marilly to ensure a harmonious transition, allowing him to fully assume his responsibilities.

Marie-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, declares: "We are delighted to welcome Franck Marilly. His in-depth knowledge of international environments, his successful track record, and his inspiring leadership will be key assets that will enable him to meet the challenges ahead. Recognized for his people-oriented management and corporate culture, Franck Marilly will be committed to valuing the diversity of our employees and their potential, while guiding them towards collective performance.

We are convinced that he will bring a new dynamic and will be able to confidently address the new challenges of the Group's growth in a complex macroeconomic and geopolitical context. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we welcome him and wish him success in this new mission. We would also like to thank Éric Vallat for his commitment to this transition to ensure continuity and the success of our organizations".

Franck Marilly, future CEO declares: "I am delighted to join the Rémy Cointreau Group, whose values resonate closely with my own. Originally from the south-west of France, I have a deep attachment to the land and the values of authenticity.

Rémy Cointreau is today recognized for its unique centuries-old heritage and its portfolio of exceptional brands. I will leverage my experience to pursue its value strategy and support the teams in a dynamic of sustainable performance. Together, we will continue to accelerate the Group's development, capitalizing in particular on the excellence of its know-how and its capacity for innovation, while meeting the expectations of a constantly evolving sector".

Biographical information:

Franck Marilly previously held the positions of President and CEO of the EMEA region and the global fragrance division at the Shiseido Group, a group he joined in 2018 and where he played a key role in the growth of its brands. Before joining the Japanese group, he spent 17 years at Chanel, where he notably served as CEO of the EMEA region for the fragrance and beauty division, but also held CEO positions for various subsidiaries abroad. Before joining Chanel, Franck Marilly held, among other positions, responsibilities as president of the fragrance division for Unilever in France, but also held general management positions in various subsidiaries abroad.

Franck Marilly, 59, is a graduate of EDC Paris Business School. He has also been a director of the Fédération des Entreprises de la Beauté since 2011 and a director of the Franco-Japanese Exchange Committee since 2018.

Franck Marilly was appointed Foreign Trade Advisor of France in February 2025, by decree signed by the Prime Minister.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,943 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

