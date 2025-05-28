AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on Italy's non-life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Non-Life Insurance", AM Best states that natural catastrophe risks are gaining relevance due to the laws requiring corporate entities to buy coverage against earthquakes, floods, inundations and landslides that came into force for large enterprises on March 31, 2025.

The report also notes that insurers face new challenges stemming from recent regulatory updates regarding bodily injury compensation and non-pecuniary damage, as well as a major revision to introduce a new unified table to standardise parameters and criteria across regions. Nevertheless, AM Best believes that the segment will be able to put in place additional rate increases to mitigate these impacts and maintain its profitability.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=354171.

