AM Best is maintaining its negative outlook on Italy's life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life Insurance", AM Best notes that while it expects premium growth momentum to continue in 2025, insurers in Italy are still facing elevated levels of surrenders which failed to scale down as hoped. These surrenders continue to exert pressure on net flows, especially with regards to capital-light products.

The report also states that the Italian life insurance segment continues to exhibit an elevated level of concentration, by players and distribution channels. With roughly half of total life premiums written by three companies and distributed through bancassurance channels, these characteristics act as barriers to entry for new companies and prevent smaller participants from gaining market share.

