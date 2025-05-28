D-Link Unveils the New DBR Router & Access Point

Empowering Secure, Seamless Connectivity for Small Businesses

TAIPEI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest DBR Series, which includes the DBR-600-P and DBR-700 business routers, as well as the DBR-X3000-AP smart access point. This new series delivers powerful, secure, and easy-to-manage networking tailored specifically for small business environments such as startups, retail shops, satellite offices, and educational facilities with fewer than 100 users.

With the growing demands of hybrid work and decentralized operations, many small businesses face challenges in establishing a stable and secure network without dedicated IT resources. The DBR Series addresses these challenges by offering streamlined deployment, reliable performance, and centralized management. Each product in the series embodies D-Link's unwavering commitment to high-quality, Made-in-Taiwan craftsmanship, which stands for trusted engineering, meticulous manufacturing, and product reliability. This quality standard reflects Taiwan's globally respected technology ecosystem and reinforces the durability and integrity of the DBR series.

DBR-600-P & DBR-700: Smart Routing with Enterprise-Level Reliability

Equipped with 2.5G WAN/LAN interfaces and robust processors, both DBR-600-P and DBR-700 offer high-throughput, low-latency connections for performance-driven environments. With up to three WAN ports, they provide automatic failover and intelligent load balancing to ensure uninterrupted operations, even during network disruptions. These features allow small businesses to maintain business continuity and optimal bandwidth usage without complexity. The DBR-600-P supports PoE on all LAN ports with a total power budget of up to 123W, enabling direct connection of devices like IP cameras or wireless APs, simplifying deployment while reducing infrastructure cost. The DBR-700 features a fiber port, making it ideal for long-distance connectivity needs such as linking remote areas in hotels or parking lots, ensuring signal strength without the need for additional equipment.

Security and remote access are core to the DBR series design. With built-in VPN support for multiple protocols, these routers offer secure, encrypted remote connectivity across devices and branch locations. Whether enabling hybrid work or interconnecting multiple sites, the DBR series ensures business data stays safe and accessible. Additional enterprise-grade security features, including an SPI firewall, IPS (Intrusion Prevention System), and URL filtering, enhance network protection and user productivity. Integrated wireless controller capabilities and a user-friendly web interface allow for centralized management of multiple access points, providing real-time visibility and simplified configuration.

DBR-X3000-AP: Next-Level Wireless Coverage and Simplicity

As a seamless extension to the DBR routers, the DBR-X3000-AP features Wi-Fi 6 dual-band connectivity, delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and enhanced device handling in high-density environments. With Wi-Fi Mesh support and fast roaming, it ensures consistent coverage and smooth transitions between access points that are ideal for collaborative spaces and mobile workers.

Installation is flexible with PoE support and mounting options for both ceilings and walls, optimizing deployment in various commercial or institutional settings. Security remains a top priority, with WPA3 Personal/Enterprise encryption and Guest Wi-Fi isolation, allowing administrators to separate visitor traffic from sensitive internal data with ease. When paired with DBR routers, the access point supports centralized authentication and dashboard-based monitoring, ensuring end-to-end control and visibility.

Comprehensive and Scalable Networking for the Modern Small Business

Together, the DBR-600-P, DBR-700, and DBR-X3000-AP deliver a comprehensive solution that combines high performance, advanced security, and simplified management. This versatile lineup is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses, including retail operations, hospitality venues, classrooms, and satellite offices. Built with scalability in mind, these products are engineered to grow with the evolving needs of today's connected business environments.

As a trusted pioneer in networking for over three decades, D-Link continues to uphold its brand commitment to "Made in Taiwan" quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented design, one-stop service, and sustainable development. Through the new DBR Series, D-Link reaffirms its brand spirit of "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities" and remains dedicated to delivering intelligent connectivity that empowers businesses to operate securely, efficiently, and without limits.

The DBR series is now available through D-Link's global network of authorized distributors and resellers. For more information about the DBR series, please visit www.dlink.com or contact your local D-Link representative.

DBR-600-P

1 x 2.5GE WAN

8 x 2.5GE PoE+ LAN (1 x WAN/LAN)

PoE power budget up to 123W

1 x USB Port as WAN backup

AP Management: up to 10 Smart Access Points (DBR-X3000-AP)

DBR-700

1 x 2.5GE WAN

7 x 2.5GE LAN (1 x WAN/LAN)

1 x 2.5GE SFP WAN/LAN

AP Management: up to 15 Smart Access Points (DBR-X3000-AP)

DBR-X3000-AP

Wi-Fi 6 AX3000, up to 3.0 Gbps

2.4GHz/5GHz concurrent dual band

1 x GE PoE LAN

Up to 7 SSIDs

Central management by the DBR series router

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

