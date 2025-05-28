Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
28.05.2025
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to participate in June investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, May 28, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of June:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025, New York, USA, June 4-5, 2025
    Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Thursday, June 5 at 2:00 pm EDT/20:00 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.
  • Portzamparc (BNP Paribas) Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris, France, June 18, 2025

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.comor your Jefferies or Portzamparc representative.


About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Attachment

  • Pharming attending Investor Conferences June 2025_EN_28MAY25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9c4201e-a072-4950-ba5a-7f5b0e7faf0b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
