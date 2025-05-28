Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392
Signify names As Tempelman as Chief Executive Officer

Press Release

May 28, 2025

Signify names As Tempelman as Chief Executive Officer

  • As Tempelman will join Signify on September 1, subject to his appointment to the Board of Management
  • An Extraordinary General Meeting will take place in July

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signifyin due course.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:


Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn, Instagramand X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ,Interact, ColorKinetics,Dynalite,Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • 20250528-signify-names-as-tempelman-as-chief-executive-officer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ecdb5295-1c8f-43eb-beee-4d7c71a92358)
  • As Tempelman (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/045e2d71-e7b7-490a-8008-10bdd530f9d2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
