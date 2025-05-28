Press Release



May 28, 2025



Signify names As Tempelman as Chief Executive Officer

As Tempelman will join Signify on September 1, subject to his appointment to the Board of Management

An Extraordinary General Meeting will take place in July

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signifyin due course.

--- END ---



For further information, please contact:



Corporate Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 5252 5416

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com



Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com



About Signify

Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom , on LinkedIn, Instagramand X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ , Interact, ColorKinetics,Dynalite,Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments