Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 08:12 Uhr
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.: XCMG Champions "Solid Innovation for a Green Tomorrow" at 7th International Customer Festival

XUZHOU, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. - On May 20, the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival (hereinafter referred to as ICF 7) was officially launched under the theme "Solid Innovation for a Green Tomorrow," reaffirming its commitment to sustainable development. Over 2,000 customers from more than 80 countries came to Xuzhou to witness cutting-edge innovations and explore future-ready solutions for a greener, smarter, and more connected world.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Machinery, extended his gratitude and respect to global partners. Quoting an ancient saying, "Those who share the same aspiration are never far apart," he emphasized that every breakthrough in XCMG's globalization journey is built on the trust, wisdom, and contributions of its international customers, highlighting a shared chapter of growth and success.

As the construction industry faces mounting pressure to address climate change, XCMG has placed sustainable principles at the core of its strategy-leading the transition toward intelligent, low-carbon, and environmentally responsible equipment. This year's ICF 7 showcased XCMG's full-spectrum green solutions, including electric machines for all product lines and intelligent systems, designed to enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimize productivity.

A highlight of the ceremony was Mr. Yang delivering six golden keys to global customer representatives, marking the mass delivery of high-end and eco-friendly machinery. Customers praised the equipment as "solutions, not just machines," tailored to meet the evolving demands of smart and sustainable construction.

ICF 7 also witnessed a record-breaking volume of signed orders, with total intended contract values nearing USD 800 million-an all-time high for XCMG's International Customer Festival. Orders covered a broad spectrum of advanced equipment, including cranes, earthmoving machinery, mining machines, road construction vehicles, and aerial work platforms, all reflecting integrated, intelligent, and eco-friendly solutions.

Beyond economic impact, ICF 7 emphasized knowledge-sharing, with demonstrations of integrated smart and green solutions, intelligent control systems, and full lifecycle service technologies. XCMG continues to invest in R&D, global partnerships, and green manufacturing to help clients reduce their carbon footprint while achieving operational excellence.

Over 2,000 overseas customers traveled far to Xuzhou, taking home more than equipment - they gained renewed confidence in "Made in China, Made in XCMG". As a trusted partner in the global construction machinery industry, XCMG remains committed to driving technological transformation and sustainable growth through its core focus on innovation and green development.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-champions-solid-innovation-for-a-green-tomorrow-at-7th-international-customer-festival-302466787.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
