Leap.new Launches: First AI Agent That Builds and Deploys Full-Stack Apps to Your Own Cloud

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ex-Spotify team behind open-source backend framework Encore (10,000+ GitHub stars) today launched Leap.new, the first AI-powered developer agent that creates production-grade applications, and deploys them directly to your own AWS or Google Cloud environment.

Unlike other AI app builders that generate toy frontends or lock you into proprietary Backend-as-a-Service platforms, Leap.new is built for real-world engineering: it writes backend code, defines infrastructure, and integrates with your workflow to deploy to your cloud on AWS or Google Cloud.

"We built Leap.new because existing tools only scratch the surface, they can generate a cool frontend UI, but they fall apart when you need real backend logic or cloud infrastructure," said Marcus Kohlberg, founder of Leap. "They're built for consumers, not developers. With Leap, developers can use AI without giving up control over their architecture or their cloud."

Other AI app builders fall apart when asked to create a full-stack application, the kind that includes backend logic, APIs, databases, and advanced functionality. Leap.new is built for real-world development from day one:

Built for developers

Start from a prompt, then iterate with versioning, diffs, and use manual edits when you want. All code lives in your own Git repo.

Infrastructure-as-code, by default

Defines databases, microservices, and event systems with a cloud-agnostic declarative layer.

Full observability

Live architecture diagrams and autogenerated service catalog with API docs help you inspect everything the AI builds.

Safe testing in preview environments

Test features in isolation before merging or deploying.

Cloud-native deployment

Deploy automatically with Encore Cloud to your own AWS / Google Cloud project, or self-host via Docker.

Leap.new is developed by the team behind Encore, founded by ex-Spotifiers Marcus Kohlberg and André Eriksson. Since founding in 2021, Encore's raised $4 million in pre-seed funding from leading developer-focused investors and founders like Scott Belsky (Behance), David Cramer (Sentry), and Nicolas Dessaigne (Algolia).

Leap.new is now live at https://leap.new . Developers can sign up today and start building full-stack, deployable apps with AI, without giving up visibility or control.

