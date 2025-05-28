Tesco's Clubcard Challenges, Powered by Eagle Eye, Wins "Best Global Loyalty Launch or Initiative" at the 2025 International Loyalty Awards

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesco's Clubcard Challenges, powered by Eagle Eye's Personalised Challenges solution, has been named the Best Global Loyalty Launch or Initiative at the 2025 International Loyalty Awards.

The award celebrates standout new loyalty initiatives launched in the past 12 months, from around the world, that combine innovation, creativity, and measurable impact - criteria that Clubcard Challenges met and exceeded amid tough competition.

Launched in May 2024, the Clubcard Challenges initiative invited Tesco Clubcard members to complete personalised challenges over a six-week period to unlock up to £50 in points. The challenge thresholds, created by Eagle Eye's AI-driven personalisation engine, were tailored to each participant to maximise engagement. Tesco ran four campaigns, with the latest campaign being targeted to 10 million customers across the UK.

"This award is testament to the teams at both Tesco and Eagle Eye," said Tim Mason, CEO, Eagle Eye. "It's a clear demonstration of how smart technology, paired with a bold retailer vision, can transform loyalty from a transactional experience into something truly engaging - and commercially powerful. Personalisation is the key."

Clubcard Challenges was met with strong customer engagement and enthusiasm. As the judges noted, "Clubcard Challenges stands out by transforming routine purchases into a fun, engaging experience where customers earn Clubcard points through gamified missions and digital progress tracking. Tesco has achieved remarkable results by leveraging advanced AI personalisation and data-driven insights."

As evidenced by its success powering the Clubcard Challenges initiative, Eagle Eye's Personalised Challenges solution has proved itself as an effective next-generation marketing and engagement tool for the grocery sector. While the International Loyalty Awards assessed only the proscribed implementation period of Clubcard Challenges, Eagle Eye remains Tesco's trusted technology partner, and similar initiatives are likely to manifest in the near future.

"We're proud of our ongoing relationship with Tesco and of this joint award in particular," added Mason. "We look forward to building on this success in the months ahead."

See the Tesco Clubcard Challenges case study here .

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI technology company that enables retail, travel, and hospitality brands to earn the loyalty of their end customers by powering their real-time, omnichannel, and personalized consumer marketing activities at scale.

Eagle Eye AIR is a cloud-based platform that provides the most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability in the world. More than 1 billion personalized offers are executed through the platform every week, and it currently hosts over 500 million loyalty member wallets for businesses worldwide. Eagle Eye is a certified member of the MACH Alliance and is trusted to deliver a secure service at hundreds of thousands of physical point-of-sale (POS) locations worldwide, enabling the real-time issuance and redemption of promotional coupons, loyalty offers, gift cards, subscription benefits, and more.

The Eagle Eye AIR platform is currently powering loyalty and customer engagement solutions for enterprise businesses worldwide, including Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Rite Aid, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Pret a Manger and the Woolworths Group. In January 2024, Eagle Eye launched EagleAI, a next-generation data science solution for personalization, which is already being used by leading retailers worldwide, including Tesco, Pattison Food Group, Carrefour and Auchan. Visit www.eagleeye.com to learn more.

