Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences joins forces with SciLifeLab to advance understanding of human disease

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with SciLifeLab to advance translational proteomics and accelerate biomarker discovery.


The partnership brings together Alamar's NULISA technology and ARGO HT system-offering ultra-sensitive, multiplexed protein analysis from biofluids-with SciLifeLab's Proteomics Capabilities and its extensive data resources, including the Human Protein Atlas, a research program that maps the human proteome. Together, the organizations aim to deepen understanding of disease biology and drive development of early diagnostic tools.

"We are thrilled to partner with SciLifeLab in this important work," Dr. Yuling Luo, Chairman, Founder & CEO of Alamar Biosciences stated. "Our combined technologies will provide comprehensive data on protein expression and localization, which will be instrumental in validating signatures discovered using the NULISA platform."

"SciLifeLab's expertise in affinity proteomics, combined with our national infrastructure and partnership with National Genomics Infrastructure, makes this a natural environment for a cutting-edge technology like the ARGO HT System," said Professor Jochen Schwenk, SciLifeLab Group Leader and Platform Scientific Director of Proteomics. "We look forward to enabling new levels of sensitivity, scalability, and integration in biomarker discovery."

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com

About SciLifeLab

SciLifeLab is Sweden's national center for molecular biosciences, jointly operated by Karolinska Institutet, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm University, and Uppsala University. It provides unique research infrastructure and data resources, and fosters collaboration between academia, healthcare, and industry. With more than 40 national infrastructure units and around 1,500 researchers, SciLifeLab is a leading hub for life science innovation and translational research. For more information, visit www.scilifelab.se.

SciLifeLab logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697441/SciLifeLab.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alamar-biosciences-joins-forces-with-scilifelab-to-advance-understanding-of-human-disease-302466815.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
