Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 09:30 Uhr
Kintor: Exclusive Global 20 Seats, China's Sole One! KT-939 Was Successfully Selected for 2025 NYSCC Inspiration Hive Zone

SUZHOU, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newly announced entry list of the Inspiration Hive zone at the 2025 New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) exhibition, Kintor's innovative ingredient KT-939 has been selected as the only "Chinese Ingredient" among the numerous global ones. It will compete with global industry giants such as Ashland, DSM-Firmenich, and Eastman, marking a groundbreaking milestone that China's cosmetic ingredient R&D stands at the forefront of global innovation.

The 2025 NYSCC exhibition will open from 3rd June to 4th June at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. As the world's most influential B2B beauty industry event, NYSCC consistently sets trends for the global beauty and personal care sector, focusing on the integration of raw material supply chains and the communication of cutting-edge market trends and technologies. The Inspiration Hive zone was co-launched by global beauty trend authority BEAUTYSTREAMS and the NYSCC Suppliers' Day. As the special zone in the NYSCC exhibition, Inspiration Hive aims to demonstrate the most forward-thinking and innovative ingredients and technologies in the beauty and personal care industry, emphasizing components and innovations aligned with future consumer trends.

Following its selection, KT-939 will be displayed alongside the pioneering products from global leaders like Ashland, DSM-Firmenich, Croda, Lubrizol, and Eastman, attracting attentions from key industry stakeholders across branding, R&D, and formulation and aligning with current hot trends such as sustainability, biotechnology, and personalized care. Meanwhile, the Inspiration Hive, as a high-end communication platform, will enable KT-939 to explore collaboration opportunities, establish new business connections, and drive partnerships and product development.

Inclusion in the Inspiration Hive zone underscores the company's technological and innovative leadership, as well as KT-939's superior efficacy and advantage in market trends. It represents a pivotal opportunity to enhance brand value and global influence, which will help strengthen industry credibility and professional recognition.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exclusive-global-20-seats-chinas-sole-one-kt-939-was-successfully-selected-for-2025-nyscc-inspiration-hive-zone-302466577.html

