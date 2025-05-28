Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has awarded 420 MW of renewable-plus-storage capacity in its 1. 2 GW round-the-clock (RTC) power tender. The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed with energy storage systems to supply RTC power. From pv magazine India SECI concluded its tender for the supply of 1. 2 GW of RTC power sourced entirely from renewable energy, with an average tariff of INR 5. 06 ($0. 059)/kWh. Hero Future Energies secured 120 MW, and Hexa Climate Solutions won 100 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 5. 06/kWh. Jindal India Power secured 150 MW and Sembcorp ...

