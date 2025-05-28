London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Resourcing Tomorrow, where the world's mining leaders meet, has unveiled the first wave of confirmed speakers for its highly anticipated 2025 return to London, from December 2 to 4.

Renowned for attracting the influential leaders shaping the future of mining, this year's conference boasts distinguished individuals as speakers including esteemed Barrick Mining Corp CEO and President, Mark Bristow, and Endeavour Mining Executive Vice President, Sonia Scarselli, amongst others.

With the global race to secure minerals and metals intensifying, this year's event will bring together key voices steering the sector forward, from major producers and policymakers to investors and innovators. This year's agenda addresses industry adaptation to shifting global geopolitical dynamics, growing sustainability expectations, and increased urgency around the need for resilient and responsible supply chains.

Executives from leading international mining companies will take to the stage to share their perspectives on topics that are most crucial to the sector today. Among the distinguished confirmed speakers are:

Mark Bristow, President and CEO, Barrick Mining Corp

Sonia Scarselli, Executive Vice President, Endeavour Mining

Carol Plummer, Senior Vice President Sustainability People and Culture, Agnico Eagle Mines

Evy Hambro, Global Head of Thematic and Sector Investing, BlackRock

Bill Cobb, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Freeport McMoRan

Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO International Council of Mining and Minerals, ICMM

Taylor Melvin, President and CEO, Ivanhoe Electric

David Awram, Senior Executive Vice President, Sandstorm Gold Royalties

Brent Bergeron, Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Pan American Silver

Jonathan Cordero, CEO, Saudi Gold Refinery

Sir Martin Sorrell, Chairman, S4 Capital and Founder, WPP

Sarah Jones, Minister of State Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Department for Business and Trade, UK

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines, Ontario, Canada

Alberto Castronovo, Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy

Geoffrey Pyatt, former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources US Government

"We are excited to bring together some of the most senior leaders in the mining industry to share first-hand insights on key challenges such as geopolitical risks, evolving regulatory landscapes, resource security and the operational complexities companies face today," said Nick Rastall, Resourcing Tomorrow Event Director.

The event will also feature influential government figures driving policy and regulatory frameworks critical to the sector's future.

Together, these leaders will explore strategic dialogues on capital flows, resource security, sustainability and innovation, setting the agenda for the global minerals and metals industry.

Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 will host more than 2,000 industry leaders across mining, energy, finance and policy, providing an unrivalled platform to build partnerships, spark ideas and deliver actionable outcomes.

With more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks, Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 is set to lead the defining conversations of tomorrow.

To register or learn more visit www.resourcingtomorrow.com or contact connect@resourcingtomorrow.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253640

SOURCE: Resourcing Tomorrow