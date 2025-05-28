Managed security services leader to host real-time threat detection and response demonstrations powered by the Open XDR platform

LevelBlue, a leading provider of managed security services, strategic consulting, and threat intelligence, announced it will host an exclusive off-site meeting space at Infosecurity Europe 2025, featuring experiences inspired by the Security Operations Centers (SOC) and live presentations on cybercrime and breach response. On June 4 at the Novotel London ExCeL, LevelBlue will demonstrate how its Open XDR platform, USM Anywhere offering, and partner integrations such as Check Point Harmony solve real-world cybersecurity challenges with speed, clarity, and scale.

Organizations are increasingly overwhelmed by the pace and complexity of today's modern cyber attacks while traditional threat detection tools often lack real-time response capabilities and actionable intelligence. Many existing solutions operate in silos, requiring manual correlation by security teams, significantly delaying incident response. With threat intelligence rarely translating into immediate action, SOC teams are left in a reactive state.

The LevelBlue Open XDR platform integrates threat intelligence and automated workflows, enabling a faster, more coordinated, and proactive breach response. Alongside SOC simulations during LevelBlue's exclusive off-site, attendees can learn how this platform accelerates breach detection and response with presentations led by Associate Director of EMEA APAC MSSP and Channel Sales Cian Harrington and Associate Director of Threat Operations Josip Dell'Olio. Sharing insights from LevelBlue Labs, Director Santiago Cortes will reveal how cybercriminals leverage residential Internet Protocols (IPs) to mask malicious activity, exhibiting how such intelligence helps organizations stay ahead of these evolving tactics.

"Infosecurity Europe is designed for educating, engaging, and connecting the global security community," said Cian Harrington, Associate Director of EMEA APAC MSSP and Channel Sales of LevelBlue. "By offering a tangible, hands-on experience of our solutions, we're demonstrating LevelBlue's commitment to delivering real-time threat intelligence, advancing industry thought leadership, and empowering security teams to respond with greater speed, precision, and confidence."

"With these sessions and demonstrations, we are raising awareness of larger digital infrastructure vulnerabilities," said Santiago Cortes, Director of LevelBlue. "LevelBlue is redefining what it means to be proactive in cybersecurity. To achieve this, increased education is essential to establishing collective cyber resilience across the digital ecosystem."

To visit this off-site meeting space, find LevelBlue next to Infosecurity Europe, at the Novotel London ExCeL in the London Room. Executives will be available to discuss the latest updates to the new LevelBlue Partner Program and its partner integrations. Attendees can discover how USM Anywhere, paired with Check Point Harmony, helps security teams quickly detect, respond, and stop attacks.

For more information on LevelBlue and its managed security, consulting, and threat intelligence services, please visit www.levelblue.com.

About LevelBlue

We simplify cybersecurity through award-winning managed services, experienced strategic consulting, threat intelligence and renowned research. Our team is a seamless extension of yours, providing transparency and visibility into security posture and continuously working to strengthen it.

We harness security data from numerous sources and enrich it with artificial intelligence to deliver real-time threat intelligence this enables more accurate and precise decision-making. With a large, always-on global presence, LevelBlue sets the standard for cybersecurity today and tomorrow. We easily and effectively manage risk, so you can focus on your business.

Welcome to LevelBlue. Cybersecurity. Simplified. Learn more at www.levelblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528663626/en/

Contacts:

Media

Jessica Bettencourt

Inkhouse for LevelBlue

levelblue@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142