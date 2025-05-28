VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
ISIN
Fund Name
Net Amount
Gross Amount
Currency
Announcement Date
Ex Date
Record Date
Payment Date
NL0009272749
VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
0.7310
0.8600
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009272756
VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
1.7170
2.0200
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009272764
VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
0.4080
0.4800
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009272772
VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
0.5440
0.6400
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009272780
VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
0.5525
0.6500
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009690239
VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
0.3400
0.4000
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009690247
VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
0.2720
0.3200
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0009690254
VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
0.0425
0.0500
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0010273801
VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
0.1020
0.1200
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0010408704
VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
0.2635
0.3100
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0010731816
VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
1.2155
1.4300
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025
NL0011683594
VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
0.7650
0.9000
EUR
28/05/2025
04/06/2025
05/06/2025
11/06/2025