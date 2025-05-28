Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

ISIN

Fund Name

Net Amount

Gross Amount

Currency

Announcement Date

Ex Date

Record Date

Payment Date

NL0009272749

VanEck AEX UCITS ETF

0.7310

0.8600

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009272756

VanEck AMX UCITS ETF

1.7170

2.0200

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009272764

VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF

0.4080

0.4800

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009272772

VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF

0.5440

0.6400

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009272780

VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF

0.5525

0.6500

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009690239

VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF

0.3400

0.4000

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009690247

VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF

0.2720

0.3200

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0009690254

VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF

0.0425

0.0500

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0010273801

VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF

0.1020

0.1200

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0010408704

VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF

0.2635

0.3100

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0010731816

VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF

1.2155

1.4300

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025

NL0011683594

VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF

0.7650

0.9000

EUR

28/05/2025

04/06/2025

05/06/2025

11/06/2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.