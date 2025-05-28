Anzeige
28.05.2025
China.org.cn: What Has a British Man Discovered After a Decade of Birdwatching in Beijing?

BEIJING, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

Can a megacity of over 20 million people be a haven for wildlife? Why has a British conservationist recorded over 450 bird species in Beijing, and what made him stay here for more than a decade?

Belgian host Romuald Bronchart joins Terry Townshend, a British wildlife conservationist, to experience a day of birdwatching in the mountains of west Beijing. Through Terry's eyes, we have a glimpse at China's progress in ecological conservation and the questions that matter most when nature, education, and public awareness begin to intertwine.

What Has a British Man Discovered After a Decade of Birdwatching in Beijing?
https://youtu.be/_PjsTSpQO74

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PjsTSpQO74

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/what-has-a-british-man-discovered-after-a-decade-of-birdwatching-in-beijing-302466893.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
