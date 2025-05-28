Kenya Electricity Generating Co. (KenGen) is searching for up to seven companies to assist with a 42. 5 MW solar project with 3 MW/4. 5 MWh of accompanying battery energy storage. The deadline for applications is July 29. KenGen has launched a large-scale solar-plus-storage tender in Kenya. The invitation to tender says the utility plans to select up to seven firms for the design, supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the Seven Forks solar power project. The tender details state that the project will consist of a 42. 5 MW solar plant alongside a battery energy storage ...

