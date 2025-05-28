Freedom Holding Corp. To Host Investors' Day in London

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) announced it will be hosting an Investors' Day on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the London Stock Exchange. The event gathers global investors, fintech innovators, and industry leaders for an in-depth look at the company's operations and growth strategy.

Freedom Holding Corp.'s Investors' Day, scheduled from 12:30 to 17:00 BST, will be held at the 6th Floor Lounge & Terrace of the London Stock Exchange.

Attendees will delve further into Freedom's dynamic growth landscape, exploring opportunities across emerging Eurasian markets while getting a firsthand look into the company's AI-powered financial infrastructure.

The event will feature live demos of FRHC's flagship trading platform and digital ecosystem, plus discussions with CEO Timur Turlov and key executives who'll share their insights on expansion plans, regulatory strategies, and their bold vision for connecting Eastern innovation with Western capital markets - in conversations that won't be found in quarterly reports or on investor calls.

Freedom Holding Corp., a U.S.-registered public company, has emerged as one of Eurasia's most dynamic financial ecosystems. The company offers comprehensive customer-oriented services spanning brokerage, banking, fintech, e-commerce, and telecommunications.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp.'s ordinary shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol FRHC. The Company has its principal market of operation in Kazakhstan and operates through its subsidiaries in 22 countries. With a strong presence in Central Asia, Europe, and the US, the company is committed to delivering innovative financial products to individual and institutional investors.

