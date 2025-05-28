Tangem Enters $Billion Wearables Market with U.S.-Patented Blockchain Smart Ring

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Tangem , a Swiss crypto hardware wallet manufacturer, announced it has secured its third U.S. patent (No. 12307443) for a blockchain-enabled smart ring, marking the company's official expansion into the rapidly growing wearable finance sector.

The newly patented ring enables users to store cryptocurrency keys and sign blockchain transactions securely by simply bringing the ring near a smartphone. A secure chip inside the device performs cryptographic signing internally, ensuring that private keys are never exposed-a key security feature validated through the patent process.

The company is also developing contactless crypto payment capabilities directly from the ring, aiming to merge convenience with self-custody in a wearable format.

"This patent confirms the strength of our secure architecture and positions Tangem at the forefront of wearable finance," said CEO Andrey Kurennykh. "We're building a platform that makes decentralized finance more accessible without compromising on security or control."

This marks Tangem's third U.S. patent in 2025. Earlier patents cover a private key backup system and a crypto payment card integrating secure self-custody with daily transactions.

Tangem's expansion comes as the global smart ring market continues to grow at a double-digit CAGR, driven by consumer demand for wearable payment and identity solutions. The company sees significant opportunity in licensing, embedded finance partnerships, and direct-to-consumer adoption.

"The Tangem Ring reflects a long-term strategy to combine cryptographic integrity with practical, everyday usability," Kurennykh added.

Tangem develops self-custodial crypto wallets including the Tangem Wallet Card and the Tangem Ring. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company serves users in over 220 countries and continues to grow its IP portfolio to support innovation in crypto custody, payments, and digital identity.

