Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 11:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tangem Enters $Billion Wearables Market with U.S.-Patented Blockchain Smart Ring

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Tangem, a Swiss crypto hardware wallet manufacturer, announced it has secured its third U.S. patent (No. 12307443) for a blockchain-enabled smart ring, marking the company's official expansion into the rapidly growing wearable finance sector.

The newly patented ring enables users to store cryptocurrency keys and sign blockchain transactions securely by simply bringing the ring near a smartphone. A secure chip inside the device performs cryptographic signing internally, ensuring that private keys are never exposed-a key security feature validated through the patent process.

The company is also developing contactless crypto payment capabilities directly from the ring, aiming to merge convenience with self-custody in a wearable format.

"This patent confirms the strength of our secure architecture and positions Tangem at the forefront of wearable finance," said CEO Andrey Kurennykh. "We're building a platform that makes decentralized finance more accessible without compromising on security or control."

This marks Tangem's third U.S. patent in 2025. Earlier patents cover a private key backup system and a crypto payment card integrating secure self-custody with daily transactions.

Tangem's expansion comes as the global smart ring market continues to grow at a double-digit CAGR, driven by consumer demand for wearable payment and identity solutions. The company sees significant opportunity in licensing, embedded finance partnerships, and direct-to-consumer adoption.

"The Tangem Ring reflects a long-term strategy to combine cryptographic integrity with practical, everyday usability," Kurennykh added.

About Tangem
Tangem develops self-custodial crypto wallets including the Tangem Wallet Card and the Tangem Ring. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company serves users in over 220 countries and continues to grow its IP portfolio to support innovation in crypto custody, payments, and digital identity.

press@tangem.com
Daria Bys
PR & Communication

SOURCE: Tangem



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tangem-enters-billion-wearables-market-with-u.s.-patented-blockchain-1032127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.