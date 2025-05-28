Regulatory News:

Havas N.V. ("Havas" or the "Company") held today its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2025 AGM") in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

All resolutions on the agenda for the 2025 AGM were adopted by the general meeting of shareholders, including, among others:

the adoption of the financial statements of the Company for the 2024 financial year;

- the distribution of capital from the share premium reserve of €0.08 per ordinary share in the capital of the Company in relation to the financial year 2024;

- the discharge of the Company's directors in respect of the performance of their duties during the financial year 2024;

- the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025.

In particular, the authorizations of the board of directors as the competent body to acquire and cancel the Company's own ordinary shares, and to implement the contemplated reverse share split, were adopted.

In addition, a positive advisory vote was cast on the remuneration report for the 2024 financial year.

Distribution of capital

The expected payment schedule for the distribution in cash is the following:

- May 30, 2025: Ex-dividend date.

- June 2, 2025: Record date.

- June 5, 2025: Dividend payment date.

Individual shareholders are invited to consult the Q&A prepared by Havas regarding the French tax treatment of this distribution, available on Havas's website (www.havas.com) under the section: www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/individual-shareholders/

Detailed voting results

Detailed voting results of the 2025 AGM will be made available on the Company's website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

Presentation

The presentation of the 2025 AGM is available on the website of the Company in the following section: www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/2025-annual-general-meeting/

