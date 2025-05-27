Gevo, Inc.: Gevo Promotes Leke Agiri to Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Oluwagbemileke (Leke) Agiri as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of May 21, 2025. Mr. Agiri succeeds L. Lynn Smull, who will continue with the Company in a new role as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic initiatives and to aide and support a seamless transition.

Mr. Agiri brings extensive experience and leadership in corporate finance, capital markets, and strategic growth, both organic and inorganic. Since joining Gevo in August 2022, he has served in key leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, Finance, where he has been instrumental in driving financial strategy and planning. His prior experience includes finance positions in the renewable energy and energy sectors at organizations including Bank of America (BAC), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC). Mr. Agiri earned a Masters in Business Administration in Finance and Energy from Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

"We've been developing Leke to replace me as the CFO as I approach retirement in my future. Leke has stepped up to every challenge that we have thrown at him. I look forward to a smooth transition with him. It's my duty to make sure I can help Gevo in any way possible. I also look forward to bringing my skills to bear on some of the exciting projects that Gevo is developing," said Lynn Smull, Executive Vice President and former CFO of Gevo.

"Leke has been an integral part of our finance team and has demonstrated outstanding leadership and expertise in advancing Gevo's mission," said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo. "His appointment reflects our long-term succession planning and confidence in his ability to help lead Gevo through its next phase of growth.



This leadership evolution reflects Gevo's commitment to building a strong, future-ready team capable of executing on its ambitious goals for innovation and value creation."

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility, further solidifying America's leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals. Gevo's market-driven "pay for performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, without limitation, including the promotion of Leke Agiri, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

