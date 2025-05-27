Pelican Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of $75,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PELIU, the "Company") announced today that it has closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company and one right, with each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") and began trading under the ticker symbol "PELIU" on May 23, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "PELI," and "PELIR," respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager while IB Capital LLC is acting as co-manager in the offering and qualified independent underwriter. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting EarlyBird Capital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue 8th floor, New York, NY 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by calling 212-661-0200. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Pelican Acquisition Corporation

Pelican Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

