Agora, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the "Company"), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability in Q1, fueled by double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, excluding revenue from certain end-of-sale products, and disciplined cost management," said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. "Our continued profitability and solid cash position enable us to proactively invest in promising areas, particularly conversational AI. Since launching our Conversational AI Engine in March, we've seen significant interest from developers and customers building voice agents for use cases from companion toys to language tutoring. As performance of large language models and our conversational AI solution continues to advance, we expect adoption of this technology to ramp up, leading to a growing contribution to revenue over time."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $33.3 million, an increase of 0.8% from $33.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $3.3 million. Agora : $18.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 17.7% from $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Shengwang : RMB105.5 million ($14.7 million) for the quarter, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB122.6 million ($17.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024. Certain end-of-sale products generated revenue of nil for the quarter and RMB23.7 million ($3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate Agora : 96% for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2025. Shengwang : 85% for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, compared to net loss of $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

as of March 31, 2025 was $388.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $17.6 million, which included $17.8 million in interest proceeds from maturity of bank deposits and financial products issued by banks, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 0.8% from $33.0 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 17.7% from $15.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB105.5 million ($14.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB122.6 million ($17.2 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from certain end-of-sale products, which generated revenue of nil for the quarter and RMB23.7 million ($3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 16.9% from $12.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $22.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9% from $20.2 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 68.0% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 6.8% from 61.2% in the same period last year, mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin products.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $26.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 20.5% from $33.3 million in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22.7% from $18.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income

Interest income was $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in average interest rate.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $9.5 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) per American Depositary Share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS")1 attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.004 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.10 in the same period last year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 1.2 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 0.3 million ADSs) for approximately US$1.2 million under its share repurchase program, representing 0.6% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased approximately 131.8 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 33.0 million ADSs) for approximately US$116.4 million under its share repurchase program, representing 58.2% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 374.0 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 93.5 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.

The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2026.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 to be between $33 million and $35 million, compared to $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 if revenues from certain end-of-sale low-margin products were excluded. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora's customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang's customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from certain end-of-sale products and Easemob's CEC business. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company's ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company's ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company's ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company's ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features and functionalities; the Company's fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company's business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the Cayman Islands holding company of two independent divisions, under Agora brand and Shengwang brand, respectively, whose businesses are conducted through separate entities.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn





Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands) As of As of March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 42,611 27,083 Short-term bank deposits 35,077 168,327 Short-term financial products issued by banks 65,423 71,464 Short-term investments 2,781 2,787 Restricted cash 230 3,745 Accounts receivable, net 27,199 30,952 Prepayments and other current assets 7,546 22,593 Contract assets 1,034 1,099 Total current assets 181,901 328,050 Property and equipment, net 4,256 4,680 Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project 45,635 44,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,365 3,866 Intangible assets 481 611 Long-term bank deposits 189,501 35,500 Long-term financial products issued by banks 55,400 61,400 Long-term investments 40,483 40,710 Land use right, net 160,775 161,395 Other non-current assets 21,962 18,956 Total assets 703,759 699,654 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 11,095 12,965 Advances from customers 9,061 8,738 Taxes payable 1,195 2,210 Current operating lease liabilities 1,711 1,749 Payables for construction costs 5,091 12,834 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,662 19,839 Total current liabilities 51,815 58,335 Long-term payable 2 1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,481 1,922 Deferred tax liabilities 72 92 Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project 57,158 46,469 Advance in relation to the headquarters project 20,203 20,174 Total liabilities 130,731 126,993 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 39 39 Class B ordinary shares 8 8 Additional paid-in-capital 1,144,702 1,144,238 Treasury shares, at cost (72,574 ) (72,739 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,926 ) (12,257 ) Accumulated deficit (486,221 ) (486,628 ) Total shareholders' equity 573,028 572,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 703,759 699,654

Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts) Three Month Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Real-time engagement service revenues 32,673 32,222 Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues 596 799 Total revenues 33,269 33,021 Cost of revenues 10,635 12,797 Gross profit 22,634 20,224 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,018 18,139 Sales and marketing 6,235 6,814 General and administrative 6,238 8,380 Total operating expenses 26,491 33,333 Other operating income 154 476 Loss from operations (3,703 ) (12,633 ) Exchange gain (loss) 71 (45 ) Interest income 3,635 4,734 Interest expense (5 ) (60 ) Investment income (loss) 689 (2,035 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 687 (10,039 ) Income taxes (42 ) (140 ) (Losses) income from equity in affiliates (238 ) 716 Net income (loss) 407 (9,463 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 407 (9,463 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (669 ) (340 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (262 ) (9,803 ) Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 0.004 (0.10 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic 377,173,029 372,186,672 Diluted 406,087,244 372,186,672 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 47 101 Research and development expenses 1,359 3,045 Sales and marketing expenses 214 303 General and administrative expenses 328 985

Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands) Three Month Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 407 (9,463 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation expenses 1,948 4,434 Allowance for current expected credit losses 1,684 2,291 Depreciation of property and equipment 592 1,008 Amortization of intangible assets 130 273 Amortization of land use right 849 858 Deferred tax expense (20 ) (42 ) Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities 538 660 Investment (income) loss (689 ) 2,035 Losses (income) from equity in affiliates 238 (716 ) Losses (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 1 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable 2,099 (4,507 ) Contract assets 66 (29 ) Prepayments and other current assets 14,817 (10,358 ) Other non-current assets (1,215 ) 7,246 Accounts payable (1,520 ) 2,448 Advances from customers 313 501 Taxes payable (1,018 ) 441 Deferred income 111 (257 ) Operating lease liabilities (572 ) (883 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,182 ) (2,425 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,577 (6,487 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (555 ) (587 ) Purchase of short-term bank deposits (25,077 ) (31,100 ) Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks (10,279 ) - Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits 158,327 23,143 Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks 23,013 10,029 Purchase of long-term bank deposits (154,001 ) - Purchase of long-term financial products issued by banks - (6,000 ) Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project (10,281 ) (6,778 ) Disposal of property and equipment 26 7 Refundable deposit received in relation to disposal of subsidiaries 4,410 - Net cash used in investing activities (14,417 ) (11,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings 10,627 6,744 Proceeds from exercise of employees' share options 296 208 Deposit received in relation to headquarters project - 19,280 Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares (1,241 ) (3,408 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,682 22,824 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (829 ) (43 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,013 5,008 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period * 30,828 37,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period ** 42,841 42,182 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid 40 108 Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities 572 883 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations - 336 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees' share options 21 90 Payables for property and equipment 34 1 Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project 641 1,796 Payables for treasury shares, at cost 47 25 * Includes restricted cash balance 3,745 280 ** includes restricted cash balance 230 280

__________________________________

1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.



