Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1/25").

Highlights from Q1 2025:

NAV of $5.57 million ($0.09/share) at March 31, 2025 compared to $5.51 million ($0.09/share) at December 31, 2024, representing a 1.0% increase on a quarter over quarter per share basis;

Net comprehensive income of $0.05 million compared to net comprehensive losses of $0.45 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (" Q1/24 ");

"); Total gains from investment activity was $0.39 million compared to losses of $0.28 million for Q1/24;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.29 million compared to net realized losses of $0.32 million for Q1/24;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.96 million compared to net unrealized gains of $0.04 million for Q1/24;

Total expenses of $0.34 million compared to $0.17 million for Q1/24; and

Operating expenses of $0.16 million compared to $0.17 million for Q1/24.



During Q1/25, the Company realized $1.29 million in gains on the sale of certain portfolio investments. The company saw a slight decrease in its portfolio of publicly traded companies as a result of the disposition of its holdings of certain investments. These decreases were offset by increases in the Company's new investment recent investments.

The Company continued to find ways to reduce its operating expenses in Q1/25, which contributed to the profitability of the Company in Q1/25. As at March 31, 2025, the Company's net assets were valued at $5.57 million or $0.09 per share compared to $5.51 million or $0.09 per share at December 31, 2024.

Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain stated, "During Q1/25, Fountain made meaningful progress toward its growth-oriented goals, generating significant realized gains. This strong start to the year strengthens the Company's financial position as it continues to realign its investment portfolio in order to capitalize on market trends and strategic opportunities. Fountian remains committed to reducing its ongoing expenditures while maximizing revenues to unlock the Company's full potential."

A full set of the Q1 2025 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

