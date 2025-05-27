Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Pyxus will hold an earnings conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 929-477-0448 or 888-256-1007 and use conference ID 1777510. To join the Company's live webcast, click here.

Prior to the event, Pyxus will issue a press release disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. This information, as well as a fourth quarter results presentation, will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage .

For those unable to join the live audio webcast, the archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

