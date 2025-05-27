Spirit Airlines: Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. Announces Receipt of NYSE American Delinquency Notification

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2025, Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYY) (the "Company") received a written notice from NYSE Regulation (the "Notice") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American", or the "Exchange"), due to its delayed filing of the SEC Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 by the filing due date of May 19, 2025.

On May 12, 2025, the Company filed with the SEC a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 which noted that the late filing of the Form 10-Q would occur because of the substantial additional work required to implement so-called "fresh start" accounting in the financial statements included in the quarterly report, reflecting the Company's emergence from its bankruptcy process in the first quarter 2025. As stated in the Form 12b-25, the Company intends to file the Form 10-Q by or before the end of May 2025 and thereby regain compliance with Exchange listing standards. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's shares of common stock on NYSE American. The Company's shares of common stock will continue to trade on NYSE American while it regains compliance with Exchange listing standards.

The Company continues to develop and implement the changes to its business necessary to return to profitability. "While there's lots to do, I'm pleased with our progress in driving change to our fleet, our product and our market positioning. The Spirit team has faced down tough challenges before, and I'm gratified to see such a strong focus and commitment," said Dave Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

