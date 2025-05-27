Borealis Foods, Inc.: Borealis Foods' CEO Reza Soltanzadeh Issues Letter to Shareholders

Domestic Manufacturing Assets Attracting Significant Interest from Global Food Companies, Distributors and Retailers

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Borealis Foods Inc. ("Borealis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLS), a food-tech innovator, and creator of the popular high-protein Chef Woo ramen, Ramen Express and Woodles brand of noodles, today announced that CEO Reza Soltanzadeh has issued a letter to shareholders discussing the Company's strategic developments and recent financial results.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Looking back over 2024 and the first few months of 2025, we have a number of significant achievements that set the stage for exciting developments to come. Underpinning much of our success is our strategic positioning as a US-based food producer. Our technologically advanced ramen manufacturing facility in Saluda, SC is capable of producing 600 million meals per year. As a management team, our focus is on optimizing that productive capacity to maximize returns for our shareholders. With that in mind we have centered our strategy on partnerships with leading food producers, distributors and retailers. These relationships are a strong testament to our capabilities and ability to provide value while also being relatively insulated from tariffs and other supply chain risks faced by importers and those that manufacture outside the US.

Recent highlights include:

Similarly, we have partnered with a fast-growing grocery chain in the US. Under this partnership we are the exclusive manufacturing partner for their branded ramen. They continue to aggressively add new stores throughout the US, and we look forward to sharing in their growth.





We have a lot to look forward to over the rest of 2025 and beyond. With key partners, we have positioned our company for long-term growth. We are also working hard to continue developing new healthy, great-tasting products that will help leverage those relationships. At our core, our vision is to be a leading innovative food tech company that creates a range of products that advance our mission of fighting malnutrition. We expect this combination of our innovative food science, top-notch US-based manufacturing, and leading global partners to be a powerful value creation engine. I look forward to providing further updates on Borealis' continued developments.

In Good Health,

Reza

Reza Soltanzadeh

CEO

Borealis Foods Inc.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ: BRLS) is a pioneering, integrated food science and manufacturing company with a mission to disrupt and elevate the ready-to-eat meal and dry soup categories by offering premium and super-premium, nutritious products. Known for popular ramen noodle brands like the high protein Chef Woo, Ramen Express, and Woodles, Borealis Foods brings innovative fusion flavors from diverse culinary traditions, creating delicious and nutritious meal options for consumers. With U.S.-based production facilities, the company's portfolio reflects a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

An essential aspect of Borealis Foods' success is its strategic partnerships with prominent national and international food producers, retailers, and distributors. Serving as an innovation partner to global food leaders, Borealis Foods leverages these collaborations to expand its offerings, enhance technological capabilities, and deliver food products that embody its values of healthy nutrition and innovation.

For more information on Borealis Foods, please visit https://borealisfoods.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

