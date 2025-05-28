The Philippines plans to launch its third microgrid auction by late June, offering at least 71 lots across 167 unserved and underserved areas. The Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines has announced plans for a third microgrid auction. The competitive selection process will feature at least 71 lots covering 167 unserved and underserved areas, with microgrid system providers invited to bid for electrification in each lot. The auction schedule is expected to be announced by the end of next month. The country's first microgrid auction took place in November 2023, with contracts awarded in ...

