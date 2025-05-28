ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Expres2ion Biotech Holding AB held on 28 May 2025

The Annual General Meeting 2025 (the "AGM") of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB ("ExpreS2ion" or the "Company") was held today on 28 May 2025. Notice of the AGM and complete proposals for resolutions taken are available on the Company's investor website, https://investor.expres2ionbio.com.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement, balance sheet, and the group income statement and group balance sheet as presented in the annual report.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that all funds available to the AGM shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election of the Board of Directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of four directors without deputies. The AGM further resolved that the number of auditors shall be one.

It was further resolved that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 625,000 in total and shall be paid to the Board of Directors as follows:

SEK 250,000 to the chairman and SEK 125,000 to the other directors.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Martin Roland Jensen, Jakob Knudsen, Karin Garre and Sara Sande were re-elected as directors of the board. Martin Roland Jensen was re-elected as chairman of the board.

Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as the Company's auditor. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag has announced that Daniel Åkeborg will continue to act as main responsible auditor.

Authorisation for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, corresponding to not more than 30 percent of the share capital of the Company after completed issuances based on the number of shares at the time of the Annual General Meeting, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

The AGM also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, without deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights, against payment in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off, resolve on a new issue of shares, convertibles and/or warrants.

The purpose for the board to resolve on issuances with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights in accordance with the above is primarily for the purpose to broaden the shareholder base, raise new capital to increase flexibility of the Company or in connection with acquisitions.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above, refer to the complete proposal in the notice and the annual report available at the Company's website, www.expres2ionbio.com.

