Better Collective A/S: Better Collective continues to grow its safer gambling footprint with Mindway AI

With Better Collective's strategic ownership of Mindway AI, the digital sports media group contributes to advancing safer gambling standards by educating sports bettors on safer gambling behaviour and supporting sportsbooks across the world, boosting player protection through AI and neuroscience technology solutions. In just a few years, Mindway AI has developed into a solid growth business and global leader, now monitoring over 9 million active players a month.

As a leading digital sports media group with a significant part of its business stemming from sports betting affiliation, Better Collective places great emphasis on safer gambling activities across its operations to advance player education, marketing standards, and player protection in online gambling.

A core part of Better Collective's safer gambling efforts and initiatives includes the ownership of Mindway AI, a leading innovator focused on advancing player protection within the online gambling industry. Better Collective made its first investment in Mindway AI in 2019, when the company was still in its very early phase as a spin-off by scientists at the Institute for Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University in Denmark. In 2021, Better Collective became majority owner of Mindway AI increasing its ownership to 90% as the company had successfully managed to accelerate the commercialisation of its business, and as Better Collective saw a great future growth potential in the business. Since 2021, the company has grown its business with a revenue CAGR of 50% demonstrating the quality and scalability of its software solutions.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Better Collective, says:

"The ownership of Mindway AI aligns strongly with our commitment to advancing safer gambling standards and educating our sports audience enabling them to better navigate the sports betting world. With Mindway AI's deep know-how, innovative self-test, which we have made freely available across our House of Brands, and capabilities for monitoring and profiling gamblers, the solutions provide significant value to both bettors and operators across the globe. We are highly encouraged by the commercial progress of Mindway AI as the company has successfully evolved into a solid business with a great potential for future growth."

Supports operators globally monitoring more than 9 million active players a month

Based on neuroscience, artificial intelligence and expert assessments, Mindway AI works with operators of all verticals, platform providers, regulators, and governments to supply state-of-the-art early detection and intervention solutions to enhance player protection. Currently, Mindway AI software is running across 39 countries corresponding to 64 licensed jurisdictions, and the solutions are translated into 14 languages. Mindway AI supports operators monitoring over 9 million active players a month - growing from around 100,000 active players a month in 2021 (see growth numbers attached) - while the company supports educating governments on safer gambling practices. As an example, Mindway AI is a part of the EU Committee for Standardisation's (CEN) initiative focusing on developing a common gambling harm markers framework.

Rasmus Kjærgaard, CEO of Mindway AI, says:

"Since joining Better Collective, we have scaled our presence and solutions significantly, from having software running in only three jurisdictions to becoming a global award-winning business supporting leading operators and regulators across the world. We have built a world-class team that enables us to develop innovative solutions that make a real impact for both our customers and the wider industry. We are only just getting started and are highly committed to continuing our rapid growth path advancing safer gambling standards and player protection, while growing our business in the years to come."

Aside from Mindway AI's innovative self-test, Gamalyze, the company provides GameScanner, an advanced software solution that helps gambling operators boost player protection through a high accuracy detection of the player's individual gambling behaviour via a combination of artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and expert assessments. The GameScanner solution empowers operators to intervene at an early stage and prevent at-risk gambling behaviour from escalating, while also enabling the sportsbooks to easily understand and explain why players are flagged as at-risk.



William Mace, Director of Player Safety, at evoke, that owns and operates international brands such as William Hill, 888 and Mr Green, says:

"Integrating Gamescanner into evoke's player safety behavioural framework is elevating it to a level of sophistication that we were previously lacking. As a result, we are able to identify signs of risk of harm much earlier in the customer journey, so we are able to, far more effectively, and gently, interact with a customer, nudging them back to safer, more sustainable behaviours. This is good for our customers, good for business, and good for our regulators."



Since its founding, Mindway AI has received significant recognition from the industry, earning 29 prestigious awards for its advancements in player protection, such as:

Compliance Innovator or Innovation of the Year - VIXIO Global Regulatory Awards 2020

Industry Innovation of the Year - SBC Awards 2021

Socially Responsible Supplier of the Year - SBC Awards 2022

RegTech Provider of the Year - VIXIO Global Regulatory Awards 2023

Safer Gambling Supplier - EGR North America Awards 2023

Best Implementation of RG Tools - Casino Guru Awards 2024

Compliance Technology Supplier - EGR Nordics Awards 2024

Safer Gambling Supplier - EGR Nordics Awards 2024

Compliance Innovator of the Year - VIXIO Global Regulatory Awards 2024

GameScanner - Best Player Protection Product or System - European Casino Awards 2025

European Compliance Technology Supplier - EGR Europe Awards 2025

About Mindway AI

Mindway AI is an award-winning Danish software company that creates innovative and advanced tech solutions for fully automatic detection and monitoring of at-risk and problem gambling behaviour. Based on neuroscience and artificial intelligence, Mindway AI works with gambling operators, platform providers, regulators, and governments to supply state-of-the-art early detection and intervention solutions to enhance player protection. Mindway AI has a strong market position in Denmark and the Netherlands and currently sees growth in Germany, UK, Sweden, Australia, Malta, Spain, Switzerland, and the US. At present, Mindway AI's solutions detect more than 9 million active players monthly and are translated into 14 different languages. Better Collective is a majority shareholder of Mindway AI.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns global and national sport media, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's portfolio of digital sports media brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, Soccernews, Tipsbladet, SvenskaFans, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, Bolavip and Redgol. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

