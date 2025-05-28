Anzeige
Talenom Oyj: Talenom software is now Easor

Talenom Plc, Press release 28 May 2025 at 10:00 EEST

Talenom software is now Easor

In line with the previously announced strategy change, Talenom separated the software business into its own business in early 2025 and has now started to offer the software to external accounting firms and their customers after a successful sales pilot. As an integral part of its distribution strategy, Talenom has updated the brand of its software business to clearly distinguish it from Talenom's own accounting services business and its service offering.

From now on, Talenom's software solutions will operate under the Easor brand. The Easor software concept comprehensively solves the daily challenges of both entrepreneurs and accounting firms. It includes easy-to-use tools that simplify the daily life of an entrepreneur and seamlessly integrate with accounting firms' highly automated processes. This creates a clear competitive advantage for both target groups.

The software will be sold to accountants and accounting firms and directly to individual companies and finance departments. Easor is positioned in the market as a competitive concept for the target groups and an easy-to-use interface for entrepreneurs and has been proven to be the most productive tool for accounting firms and other financial management service providers. The software is widely applicable across various industries and can be easily integrated with multiple external systems, allowing for scaling to a wide range of uses.

Talenom's software is used by more than 12,000 SMEs, and it has over 60,000 individual users. The estimated net sales of the business in Finland are over EUR 20 million. Talenom will also sell the software internationally, and elements and tools of the software can be tailored by country. The operating countries for the Software business are Finland, Sweden, Spain, and Italy.

Read more about Easor (in Finnish): https://easor.com/fi

More information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to help entrepreneurs succeed by making their daily lives easier with the market's easiest-to-use digital tools and highly automated personal services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services and our partners' services. Our vision is to be the preferred partner in financial management.

Talenom's growth history has been strong - average annual revenue growth was around 16% in 2005-2024. Talenom's revenue were approximately EUR 126 million in 2024, and at the end of the year the company employed 1,554 people in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/fi

