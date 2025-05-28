Leaders from Accenture, AstraZeneca, BP-Castrol, Deloitte, Mars, Philip Morris International, Unilever, and ZS Explore How Agentic AI Is Transforming Enterprise Decision-Making

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, today announced AeraHUB 25 London a premier summit taking place on June 11, 2025 at The Brewery where Europe's top enterprise leaders will explore how agentic decision intelligence powers adaptable, real-time decisions across the value chain.

The summit will bring together industry leaders, experts, and visionaries who are driving the next wave of enterprise transformation through decision intelligence. Executives from leading global enterprises will share how decision intelligence is delivering real value in supply chains, clinical trials, demand sensing, and other mission-critical business functions. Attendees will be among the first to experience breakthrough innovation from Aera Decision Cloud revealing how business users can create and manage Agents and Agent Teams within decision automation processes to unlock new levels of speed and agility for accelerated outcomes.

Aera Technology pioneered the field of decision intelligence with the launch of Aera and the company's Aera Decision Cloud. Now enhanced with large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI, Aera is more powerful than ever capable of understanding natural language, reasoning dynamically, interacting more intuitively with users, and delivering intelligent automation at scale.

AeraHUB 25 London: The Decision Intelligence Summit

June 11, 2025 The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London

Session Highlights:

Accenture The Next Gen Supply Chain: From Automation to Full Autonomy

Speaker: Kris Timmermans, Global Lead for Supply Chain Operations, Accenture

Moderator: Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President CEO, Aera Technology



Unilever Envisioning the Autonomous Supply Chain with Agentic AI

Speaker: Graham Sommer, Global Head of Customer Operations, Unilever

Moderator: Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President CEO, Aera Technology



AstraZeneca ZS From Trials to Shelves: Decision Intelligence Helping AstraZeneca "Grow Without Growing"

Speakers: Sam Mulligan, Senior Director of Digital Lean, Clinical Manufacturing Supply, AstraZeneca, and Pragati Lodha, Principal, ZS

Moderator: Gonzalo Benedit, Chief Revenue Officer, Aera Technology



Philip Morris International - Warp-Speed Supply Chain: Decision Intelligence Powering PMI's Smoke-Free Future

Speakers: Gualtiero Cerrato, Supply Chain Director, and Karl Bougue, Senior Manager, Data Analytics, Philip Morris International

Moderator: Michael Spaeth, Client Partner, DACH, Aera Technology



BP-Castrol - Accelerating Cross-Functional Agility: BP-Castrol's AI-Driven Supply Chain Transformation

Speaker: JP Lebudel, Chief Supply Chain Officer, BP-Castrol

Moderator: Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President CEO, Aera Technology



Mars Deloitte Boosting Case Fill Rates with Decision Intelligence

Speakers: Mahendra Gadiyar, Senior Product Lead, Mars, and Kevin Overdulve, Partner, Supply Chain Network Operations, Deloitte and Jeroen Nysen, Senior Manager, Supply Chain Network Operations, Deloitte

Moderator: Matt York, Regional VP, UK Northern Europe, Aera Technology

Registration:

Register today at https://www.aeratechnology.com/aerahub-2025-london

The London event is one of two AeraHUB events taking place this year. Aera Technology will also host its annual onsite and virtual AeraHUB in New York City this November. Learn more about both events at https://www.aeratechnology.com/aerahub.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, created Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Real-time and always-on, Aera understands how a business works, makes actionable recommendations, predicts business outcomes, executes decisions at scale, and learns from every decision. Supporting the full spectrum of decisions, from operational to strategic, Aera is powered by Aera Decision Cloud and its composable Aera Skills. By empowering the world's leading companies to optimize decisions across the value chain, Aera is enabling a more sustainable, intelligent, and efficient world. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

