Raute Corporation: Raute to initiate change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs of up to 90 days in the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units in Finland

Raute Corporation, Press release, May 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Raute to initiate change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs of up to 90 days in the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units in Finland

Raute's Group-level order book remains at a reasonable level thanks to orders received earlier. However, in 2025 the market environment has been exceptionally challenging for the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units, which has impacted the accumulation of new orders. According to our estimate, starting from July-August, the workload will decrease significantly in certain parts of the delivery organization. This is due to the timing of order book deliveries, which affects the workload of different functions on different cycles.

To temporarily adjust capacity to the reduced workload, Raute Corporation has initiated change negotiations regarding potential temporary layoffs in the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units in Finland.

The change negotiations apply to all Raute Corporation locations in Finland. In total, approximately 400 employees fall within the scope of the negotiations. The potential need for layoffs is up to 90 days, and any layoffs would take place during the second half of 2025. The extent and duration of the layoffs will depend on the development of new orders in the near future and how this affects the workload of individuals and departments. The possible layoffs may apply to the entire personnel within the scope of the negotiations and to all employee groups.

