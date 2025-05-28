Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
WKN: 905716 | ISIN: FI0009004741 | Ticker-Symbol: RAUA
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 08:08
17,350 Euro
+2,36 % +0,400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
Raute Corporation: Raute to initiate change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs of up to 90 days in the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units in Finland

Raute Corporation, Press release, May 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Raute to initiate change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs of up to 90 days in the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units in Finland

Raute's Group-level order book remains at a reasonable level thanks to orders received earlier. However, in 2025 the market environment has been exceptionally challenging for the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units, which has impacted the accumulation of new orders. According to our estimate, starting from July-August, the workload will decrease significantly in certain parts of the delivery organization. This is due to the timing of order book deliveries, which affects the workload of different functions on different cycles.

To temporarily adjust capacity to the reduced workload, Raute Corporation has initiated change negotiations regarding potential temporary layoffs in the Wood Processing and Analyzers business units in Finland.

The change negotiations apply to all Raute Corporation locations in Finland. In total, approximately 400 employees fall within the scope of the negotiations. The potential need for layoffs is up to 90 days, and any layoffs would take place during the second half of 2025. The extent and duration of the layoffs will depend on the development of new orders in the near future and how this affects the workload of individuals and departments. The possible layoffs may apply to the entire personnel within the scope of the negotiations and to all employee groups.

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mr. Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute acts as a partner for a sustainable future for the wood products industry. Our technologies cover various production processes as well as supporting digital and analyzer solutions for industrially manufactured wood products. In addition, we offer comprehensive service concepts from spare parts to regular maintenance and production modernizations. Our innovative technologies, software and service concepts are designed to support the efficient use of natural resources in our customers' production. Raute is the only turnkey supplier in the world that offers mill-wide technology solutions for veneer, plywood and LVL production. Raute's head office and largest production plant is located in Lahti. Our other production facilities are located in Kajaani, Vancouver, Canada, Changzhou, China and Pullman, Washington State, USA. In 2024, Raute's net sales were EUR 204.6 million The Group's headcount at the end of 2024 was 783. More about Raute: www.raute.com.


