WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
München
28.05.25 | 08:01
0,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for Q1 2025

JANUARY - MARCH 2025

  • Net revenue: SEK 5.6 (0.5) million
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK -19.7 (-19.9) million
  • Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -21.7 (-32.1) million
  • Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.06 (-0.09)
  • Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -13.4 (-23) million

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Hexicon's Swedish joint venture, Freja Offshore, received a Natura 2000 permit from the County Administrative Board for the floating offshore wind farm Mareld, which is planned off the west coast of Sweden.
  • Hexicon signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, and Oxan Energy on March 26 to sell its 50% stake in two Italian floating offshore wind projects, Sicily South and Sardinia Northwest.

EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER

  • The transaction with Ingka Investments and Oxan Energy was closed on the 4th of April.

WEBCAST AND TELECONFERENCE
The company's interim report will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). If you wish to participate via webcast or teleconference, please use this link:
https://financialhearings.com/event/51838

Via the webcast, you have an opportunity to ask written questions.

After the presentation, a recorded version of the webcast will be available here: Financial Reports & Presentations - hexicongroup

