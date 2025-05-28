Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for Q1 2025

JANUARY - MARCH 2025

Net revenue: SEK 5.6 (0.5) million

Operating profit/loss: SEK -19.7 (-19.9) million

Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -21.7 (-32.1) million

Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.06 (-0.09)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -13.4 (-23) million

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Hexicon's Swedish joint venture, Freja Offshore, received a Natura 2000 permit from the County Administrative Board for the floating offshore wind farm Mareld, which is planned off the west coast of Sweden.

Hexicon signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, and Oxan Energy on March 26 to sell its 50% stake in two Italian floating offshore wind projects, Sicily South and Sardinia Northwest.

EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER

The transaction with Ingka Investments and Oxan Energy was closed on the 4th of April.

WEBCAST AND TELECONFERENCE

The company's interim report will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). If you wish to participate via webcast or teleconference, please use this link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/51838

Via the webcast, you have an opportunity to ask written questions.

After the presentation, a recorded version of the webcast will be available here: Financial Reports & Presentations - hexicongroup