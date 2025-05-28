Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for Q1 2025

JANUARY - MARCH 2025
- Net revenue: SEK 5.6 (0.5) million
- Operating profit/loss: SEK -19.7 (-19.9) million
- Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -21.7 (-32.1) million
- Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.06 (-0.09)
- Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -13.4 (-23) million
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER
- Hexicon's Swedish joint venture, Freja Offshore, received a Natura 2000 permit from the County Administrative Board for the floating offshore wind farm Mareld, which is planned off the west coast of Sweden.
- Hexicon signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, and Oxan Energy on March 26 to sell its 50% stake in two Italian floating offshore wind projects, Sicily South and Sardinia Northwest.
EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER
- The transaction with Ingka Investments and Oxan Energy was closed on the 4th of April.
WEBCAST AND TELECONFERENCE
The company's interim report will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). If you wish to participate via webcast or teleconference, please use this link:
https://financialhearings.com/event/51838
Via the webcast, you have an opportunity to ask written questions.
After the presentation, a recorded version of the webcast will be available here: Financial Reports & Presentations - hexicongroup
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)