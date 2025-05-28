Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully secured 100% ownership of its flagship Mojave Project in Inyo County, California. The acquisition represents a significant step forward in its mission to unlock the project's full potential.

Under the terms1, K2 Gold has completed all remaining obligations under the original agreement, thereby securing 100% ownership of the Mojave Project. This proactive move demonstrates K2's strong commitment to advancing the project and emphasises the Company's confidence in Mojave's exceptional exploration upside.

Key Highlights:

Secured 100% ownership of the 5,380-hectare Mojave Project, where K2 drilled 86.9m at 4.0 g/t Au in 20202 and has sampled up to 375 g/t Au in rock grabs3.

Allows for enhanced flexibility and control of exploration and development activities.

"We are delighted to have secured 100% of the Mojave property," said Anthony Margarit, President & CEO of K2 Gold. "This milestone strengthens our ownership position and is a testament to our belief in the project's value, which we believe we have continued to demonstrate from our initial drilling results through to our commitment to the permitting process supporting our next phase of drilling and exploration."

The Mojave Project, located in an underexplored and highly prospective region in southern California, has already demonstrated multiple high-grade gold targets and district-scale potential. With 100% ownership secured, K2 Gold is poised to unlock further value through systematic exploration and development opportunities.

See News Release dated July 15, 2019. See News Release dated November 30, 2020. See News Release dated November 19, 2024. Rock grab samples are select samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Buitenhuis, M.Sc., P.Geo., K2's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About K2 Gold

K2 is a proud member of Discovery Group, a dynamic exploration company on a mission to deliver significant new discoveries in North America. With an experienced team and a portfolio of high-quality assets in top-tier jurisdictions, K2 Gold is poised to create value for shareholders and stakeholders.

K2 is committed to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement.

