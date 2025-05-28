Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the signing of its second franchise agreement in Atlantic Canada, its first for the province of Nova Scotia, to be located in the city of Halifax. This will be Heal's 52nd franchise agreement with entry into what will be our fifth operating province for the brand, sixth province overall for Happy Belly. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").





"I'd like to thank our newest Area Developer David Wilson for his early work in our Atlantic Canada expansion. David's local connections have already yielded early results," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "With multiple units under construction in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario and 130 total units secured under development agreements, franchise interest from both operators and landlords is accelerating. This positions us for sustained, predictable organic growth nationwide."



"Sourcing of real estate is already underway in Atlantic Canada for both franchisee's that have joined the Happy Belly Heal family this week. Blueberry Commercial Real Estate has been retained to lead the location search in Nova Scotia. Each new store opening accelerates our national expansion as we continue to see tremendous growth with Heal and the rest of the Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands. Our steady flow of store openings is the directly result of Happy Belly's disciplined approach to organic and inorganic growth. We have built our brands on the foundation of our 3 P's-delivering a great product, working with great people, and establishing sustainable, scalable processes. This approach has been the driving force behind our success.





"With our area developers building a pipeline of potential franchise candidates across Canada, we look forward to building on this momentum and securing more franchise agreements across our portfolio of emerging brands. Establishing Heal on the east coast is going to be a key growth pillar for Happy Belly and represents a significant step in our national expansion strategy."



We are just getting started.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

