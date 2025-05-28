Sampled Renews MIA (IMP) License with MHRA Certification

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampled, a fully integrated analytical laboratory and biorepository, has successfully renewed and extended its Manufacturing and Import Authorisation of Investigational Medicinal Products (MIA (IMP)) license across all 3 UK sites and continues to be certified by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Clinical trials are an increasingly global endeavor. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic bodies, healthcare institutions, CROs, and CDMOs require a robust, highly regulated infrastructure for storing and distributing IMPs to international sites. Such infrastructure must ensure the safety and security of sensitive materials, achieve timely delivery, and maintain adaptive regulatory compliance.

Companies must partner with a MIA (IMP) licensed provider to meet these demands for import into the UK. This accreditation enables the storage and distribution of IMPs and facilitates the exchange of IMPs with other licensed entities through a Qualified Person. Finding an MHRA-certified partner who meets the highest standards of trust and quality is essential. Choosing the wrong partner can put clinical trials at risk through diminished IMP quality and regulatory non-compliance.

The recent MIA (IMP) license renewal and MHRA certification reinforce Sampled as a trusted, world-class partner for the storage and transport of IMPs. Our scalable storage and distribution solutions are built to support the evolving needs of organizations running global clinical trials, offering a safe, cost-effective, and fully compliant way to store and ship investigational materials through the UK.

"Sampled's MHRA certification under our renewed MIA (IMP) license cements our global reputation for maintaining the highest standards of quality and control in handling clinical trial materials. On the back of our recent WDA licensing, this accreditation reinforces Sampled as a safe pair of hands for regulated storage and distribution at any scale, vindicating the trust leading pharmaceutical companies place in our capabilities."

Michael Whatmough

General Manager UK, Europe & Global Technical Services at Sampled

About Sampled

Sampled is a fully integrated laboratory and biorepository with industry-leading storage, sample management, multiomics, cellular services, and custom clinical kitting. Founded in 1999 as RUCDR at Rutgers University, Sampled operates laboratories in the US and UK and is CAP accredited and CLIA licensed. Sampled is committed to providing the highest quality sample processing and analysis services that enable researchers to make new discoveries and advance human health. When combined with state-of-the-art biobanking facilities, these capabilities provide comprehensive scientific solutions that speed time to quality data.

Media Contact

Caroline Mitchell, PhD

Director, Content & Creative Strategy, Sampled

communications@sampled.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676143/sampled_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sampled-renews-mia-imp-license-with-mhra-certification-302466436.html