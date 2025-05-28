Following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 27 May 2025, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company" or "AngloGold Ashanti") announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 7 April 2025 (the "Notice of AGM"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.
All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com
Resolution
Votes For1
Votes Against
Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2
Broker
Non-Votes
1.
To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts
388,317,432
99.98
80,648
0.02
255,571
0
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
355,110,031
91.39
33,437,495
8.61
106,125
0
3.
To elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director
388,268,247
99.94
235,208
0.06
150,196
0
4.
To elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director
388,090,981
99.89
408,069
0.11
154,601
0
5.
To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director
388,234,636
99.93
256,401
0.07
162,614
0
6.
To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director
388,427,842
99.98
77,945
0.02
147,864
0
7.
To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director
358,833,245
92.36
29,676,623
7.64
143,783
0
8.
To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director
388,097,054
99.90
407,518
0.10
149,079
0
9.
To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director
318,651,096
82.02
69,851,494
17.98
151,061
0
10.
To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director
388,434,916
99.98
74,636
0.02
144,099
0
11.
To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director
388,238,666
99.93
269,238
0.07
145,747
0
12.
To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director
387,430,478
99.73
1,057,229
0.27
165,944
0
13.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditors of the Company
388,460,144
99.98
60,728
0.02
132,779
0
14.
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors
388,412,689
99.96
172,678
0.04
68,284
0
15.
To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company
388,467,934
99.97
127,236
0.03
58,481
0
16.
To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000
262,796,980
67.63
125,761,730
32.37
94,941
0
1.
Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.
2.
For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
On 4 April 2025, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 504,087,287 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.
Corporate update
Further to the announcement made on 20 December 2024, the Company confirms that Rhidwaan Gasant has stepped down from the Board on 27 May 2025. Other than fees accrued up to the date he ceased to be a director, no other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Rhidwaan Gasant after he ceases to be a non-executive director, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.
The previously announced appointment of Alan Ferguson as Lead Independent Director and Diana Sands as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee also took effect on 27 May 2025.
