Following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 27 May 2025, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company" or "AngloGold Ashanti") announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 7 April 2025 (the "Notice of AGM"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.

All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com

Resolution Votes For1 Votes Against Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2 Broker Non-Votes 1. To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts 388,317,432 99.98 80,648 0.02 255,571 0 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 355,110,031 91.39 33,437,495 8.61 106,125 0 3. To elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director 388,268,247 99.94 235,208 0.06 150,196 0 4. To elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director 388,090,981 99.89 408,069 0.11 154,601 0 5. To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director 388,234,636 99.93 256,401 0.07 162,614 0 6. To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director 388,427,842 99.98 77,945 0.02 147,864 0 7. To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director 358,833,245 92.36 29,676,623 7.64 143,783 0 8. To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director 388,097,054 99.90 407,518 0.10 149,079 0 9. To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director 318,651,096 82.02 69,851,494 17.98 151,061 0 10. To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director 388,434,916 99.98 74,636 0.02 144,099 0 11. To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director 388,238,666 99.93 269,238 0.07 145,747 0 12. To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director 387,430,478 99.73 1,057,229 0.27 165,944 0 13. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditors of the Company 388,460,144 99.98 60,728 0.02 132,779 0 14. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors 388,412,689 99.96 172,678 0.04 68,284 0 15. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company 388,467,934 99.97 127,236 0.03 58,481 0 16. To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000 262,796,980 67.63 125,761,730 32.37 94,941 0

1. Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion. 2. For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

On 4 April 2025, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 504,087,287 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

Corporate update

Further to the announcement made on 20 December 2024, the Company confirms that Rhidwaan Gasant has stepped down from the Board on 27 May 2025. Other than fees accrued up to the date he ceased to be a director, no other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Rhidwaan Gasant after he ceases to be a non-executive director, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.

The previously announced appointment of Alan Ferguson as Lead Independent Director and Diana Sands as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee also took effect on 27 May 2025.

