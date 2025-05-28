Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from eight diamond drill holes from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke and Christina prospects, at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria (Figure 7).

Five Key Points

SDDSC161, drilled to infill mineralization with a 27 m up-dip extension at Rising Sun, hosts the second-best interval on the project and two of the ten best intervals drilled: Second best interval: 3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t Au (1,585.8 AuEq g/t x m) including 2.4 m @ 670.4 g/t Au.

Third highest individual assay: 4,700 g/t Au over 0.2 m from 511.3 m.

Ninth highest individual assay: 1,510 g/t Au over 0.3 m from 510.4 m. Six new vein sets discovered between Christina and Golden Dyke in SDDSC156, highlighting repeatability of mineralized structures. Depth Extensions: Two of the reported holes (SDDSC155A and SDDSC157) intercepted high-grade mineralization 40 m to 120 m below previously announced mineralization. Sunday Creek's High-Grade Profile Expands: One additional +100 gram-metre AuEq intercept and two additional 50 to 100 gram-metre AuEq intercepts bringing the project's total to 64 and 72, respectively, further demonstrating robust grade distribution at depth. Continued Exploration: Twenty-four additional holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with eight more actively being drilled, continuing the systematic expansion of the project's mineralized footprint.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These latest drill results continue to demonstrate the exceptional potential of our Sunday Creek discovery. SDDSC161 has delivered our second highest interval ever drilled, with 3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t AuEq including an ultra-high-grade core of 2.4 m @ 670.4 g/t AuEq. The presence of 4,700 g/t Au over 0.2 m - our third highest individual assay - shows the remarkable grade potential within our Golden Ladder system.

Our drilling program is strategically designed to both expand the project volume and de-risk known high-grade zones through continuity confirmation. SDDSC156 dramatically increases the project's mineralized volume by discovering six entirely new vein sets, while results like SDDSC161, SDDSC155A's 40 m to 50 m down dip extensions and SDDSC157's 120 m down dip extension demonstrate remarkable continuity of our high-grade mineralization. These results consistently confirm that our very high grades maintain their character both along strike and down dip, significantly reducing geological risk while expanding the scale of this impressive system."

Figure 1: SDDSC161 intercept: 0.2 m @ 4,700 g/t Au and 0.26% Sb from 511.3 m showing abundant visible gold in a quartz-carbonate-stibnite vein. Part of a wider zone grading 3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t AuEq (466.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 508.4 m. Core diameter is 63.5 mm.

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS

Key Take Aways

SDDSC161 (Rising Sun) was drilled east-to-west targeting the highly prospective RS01 vein set with a 27 m up-dip extension and delivered the second highest composite interval in Sunday Creek's history : 3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t AuEq (466.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 508.4 m, including: 2.4 m @ 671.0 g/t AuEq (670.4 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 509.5 m



Featured two exceptional +1,000 g/t gold assays in a single interval:

4,700 g/t Au over 0.2 m (3rd highest assay on the project)

1,510 g/t Au over 0.3 m (9th highest assay on the project)

Continued over page…

Key Take Aways continued….

SDDSC156 (Christina-Golden Dyke) was drilled from Christina toward Golden Dyke and intersected a 125 m mineralized zone containing seven vein sets . Six represent entirely new discoveries, with the standout intercept: 3.0 m @ 13.7 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 267.8 m, including: 1.6 m @ 24.0 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 267.8 m

SDDSC155A (Rising Sun) provided critical depth extensions, delivering 40 m to 50 m down dip continuity on two vein domains (RS05, RS15) while providing high-grade infill on a third (RS06), highlighted by: 0.1 m @ 370.7 g/t AuEq (370.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 682.5 m

SDDSC157 (Golden Dyke) successfully extended three vein domains (GD80, GD90, GD100) by 40 m to 120 m down dip , with the standout intercept: 0.4 m @ 162.6 g/t AuEq (161.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 647.0 m

SDDSC152 (Rising Sun Control) was designed as a structural control hole drilled at high angles to test dyke location. It successfully intersected 25 m of dyke and altered sediment at 940 m vertical depth, representing a 130-170 m step-out below existing mineralization .

Growing Project Scale: With 173 drill holes totalling 82,619 m completed since late 2020, Sunday Creek now contains 64 intersections >100 g/t AuEq x m and 72 intersections between 50-100 g/t AuEq x m, establishing it as one of the world's premier gold-antimony discoveries.

Drill hole Discussion

Results from eight diamond drill holes SDDSC152, SDDSC154, SDDSC155, SDDSC155A, SDDSC156, SDDSC157, SDDSC157A and SDDSC161 from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke and Christina prospects, are presented below.

Rising Sun Area

SDDSC161 delivered exceptional results with the second highest interval ever drilled at Sunday Creek, intercepting 3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t AuEq from 508.4 m, including a higher-grade core of 2.4 m @ 671.0 g/t AuEq from 509.5 m, plus the third highest individual assay of 4,700 g/t Au over 0.2 m (Figures 2, 3, 4 and 7). SDDSC161 was drilled 27 m up dip from SDDSC082 (October 23, 2023 - 1.7 m @ 254.2 g/t AuEq and 1.6 m @ 500.3 g/t AuEq) and 11 m along strike from SDDSC110 (15 April, 2024 - 0.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq).

Extended highlights include:

0.4 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (11.9 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 473.7 m

7.8 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (2.2 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 478.6 m, including: 2.3 m @ 13.0 g/t AuEq (4.7 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 479.7 m 0.6 m @ 18.6 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 7.3% Sb) from 483.7 m 0.4 m @ 18.3 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 5.1% Sb) from 486.0 m

3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t AuEq (466.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 508.4 m, including: 2.4 m @ 671.0 g/t AuEq (670.4 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 509.5 m



This lower interval also included two of the top ten individual assays ever intercepted at Sunday Creek:

4,700 g/t Au over 0.2 m from 511.3 m (3 rd highest on the project)

1,510 g/t Au over 0.3 m from 510.4 m (9th highest on the project)

SDDSC155A provided significant value by extending two mineralized vein sets 40 m to 50 m down dip and delivering high-grade infill on a third vein set that showed impressive thickening up to 7 m true width, highlighted by a high-grade intercept of 0.1 m @ 370.7 g/t AuEq from 682.5 m. Highlights include:

0.3 m @ 56.1 g/t AuEq (40.3 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 602.3 m, including: 0.2 m @ 92.3 g/t AuEq (66.0 g/t Au, 11.0% Sb) from 602.3 m

1.5 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 620.3 m

2.0 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 651.6 m, including: 0.6 m @ 8.5 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 653.0 m

1.7 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 666.0 m

2.0 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 670.6 m

4.5 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 674.9 m, including: 2.1 m @ 11.0 g/t AuEq (9.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 674.9 m 0.6 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (8.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 678.7 m

0.1 m @ 370.7 g/t AuEq (370.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 682.5 m

4.0 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 695.8 m

5.1 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 752.8 m

SDDSC155 was abandoned at 29.3 m depth after re-entering previously drilled hole SDDSC122 and becoming unrecoverable.

SDDSC152 served as an important south-north control hole that successfully intersected the dyke breccia altered host 130 m to 170 m below existing drilling and intercepted mineralization on both the hanging wall and footwall of the dyke, with intervals of 0.5 m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 1047.2 metres and 0.2 m @ 4.76 g/t Au from 986.7 m indicating the mineralized system continues to at least 0.97 km depth on the western margins of Rising Sun as already drill tested on the eastern side of Rising Sun.

Golden Dyke - Christina Area

SDDSC156 achieved outstanding results by intersecting a 125 m wide mineralized zone and discovering seven vein sets, six of which were entirely new discoveries. This drill hole demonstrates the consistent repeatability of mineralized vein sets and highlights how east-west oriented drill holes can successfully identify new structures when following up on earlier north-south control holes.

Extended highlights include:

0.1 m @ 21.2 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 8.4% Sb) from 239.2 m

0.9 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 244.0 m

0.9 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 248.0 m

0.2 m @ 41.4 g/t AuEq (30.9 g/t Au, 4.4% Sb) from 253.1 m

4.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 260.8 m

3.0 m @ 13.7 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 267.8 m, including: 1.6 m @ 24.0 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 267.8 m

0.2 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 6.5% Sb) from 286.9 m

3.4 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 289.7 m, including: 0.6 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 292.5 m

0.7 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 297.4 m

3.8 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 309.8 m, including: 0.8 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 309.8 m

5.1 m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 316.5 m

3.3 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 330.5 m

0.7 m @ 9.9 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 356.0 m

2.0 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 359.1 m

2.7 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 371.8 m

SDDSC154, drilled from the same collar location as SDDSC156, had limited success as it exited the mineralized system earlier than anticipated (drilled outside the "rails of the ladder"), intercepting only minor mineralization of 0.9 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq from 287.2 m in a parallel dyke structure within the hanging wall, though it provided valuable structural information for future. Highlights include:

0.9 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 287.2 m

Golden Dyke Area

SDDSC157 delivered a strong result, successfully extending known mineralization with 40 m to 45 m down dip extensions on the GD90 and GD100 vein sets and importantly achieving a 120 m down dip extension on the GD80 vein set. Extended highlights include:

1.4 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 19.0 m

2.3 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 24.2 m

2.9 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 621.4 m

0.4 m @ 162.6 g/t AuEq (161.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 647.0 m, including: 0.2 m @ 262.7 g/t AuEq (262.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 647.0 m

0.4 m @ 5.3 g/t AuEq (5.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 666.2 m

0.3 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (39.9 g/t Au, 5.8% Sb) from 693.2 m, including: 0.2 m @ 75.4 g/t AuEq (56.2 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) from 693.2 m

0.3 m @ 41.8 g/t AuEq (41.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 703.8 m

2.8 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 908.1 m

Pending Results and Update

The drilling program continues to advance with twenty-four holes (SDDSC159, 160, 160W1, 160W2, 162-172, 163A, 168W1, 169A, 169AW1, SDDGT001-005) currently being processed and analysed. Eight additional holes (SDDSC170A, 173-179) are actively being drilled.

The drilling strategy employs a systematic approach to intersect both the dyke host structure ("ladder rails") and associated mineralized vein sets ("ladder rungs") at optimal angles, continuing to expand the project's mineralized footprint while improving geological understanding of the system.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Cumulatively, 173 drill holes for 82,619.0 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. 5 holes for 929 m have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. An additional 14 holes for 832.0 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. 14 drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty-four (64) >100 g/t AuEq x m and seventy-two (72) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations. Initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m have been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 74 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 5).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Michael Hudson, President & CEO, can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 7 show project location, plan, longitudinal views and analysis of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 50-60% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 2) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it would place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affects the supply of the metal and pushes up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony Exempt from Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated notes that antimony ores and concentrates (HTSUS code 26171000) are exempt from the April 2, 2025 US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs. The exemption covers antimony ores and concentrates as well as unwrought antimony, antimony powders, antimony waste and scrap, and articles of antimony (HTSUS codes 81101000, 81102000, and 81109000).

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 64 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 82 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements including without limitation applicable court, regulatory authorities and applicable stock exchanges. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in Southern Cross Gold's documents filed with Canadian or Australian securities regulatory authorities (under code SX2). You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by Southern Cross Gold with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for Southern Cross Gold in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC152, SDDSC154, SDDSC155A, SDDSC156, SDDSC157 and SDDSC161 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.



Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC152, SDDSC154, SDDSC155A, SDDSC156, SDDSC157 and SDDSC161 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.



Figure 4: Inclined long section (20 metres influence) across C-D in the plane of vein set RS01. Section strike 150 degrees.



Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Figure 7: Sunday Creek Database Analysis: 64 Intersections Exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m and 72 Intersections Between 50-100 g/t AuEq x m from 173 Drill Holes totalling 82,619 Metres. The grade-width distribution chart shows Sunday Creek's exceptional performance with SDDSC161's 3.4 m @ 466.4 g/t AuEq ranking as the second highest intersection in project history, while SDDSC107 remains the top intersection at 2.7 m @ 891.2 g/t AuEq. The photograph shows SDDSC161's spectacular 0.2 m @ 4,700 g/t Au interval featuring abundant visible gold in quartz-carbonate-stibnite veining, representing the third highest individual assay on the project and demonstrating the projects' remarkable grade potential.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole-ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94_Z55 North

GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC152 1102.7 Rising Sun 330816 5867599 296 328 -65 SDDSC154 392.9 Christina 330075 5867612 274 60 -26.5 SDDSC155 31 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 72.7 -63.5 SDDSC155A 896.4 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 72.7 -63.5 SDDSC156 755.6 Christina 330075 5867612 274 59.5 -45.3 SDDSC157 1115.7 Golden Dyke 330318 5867847 301 276.6 -58.4 SDDSC157A 219.9 Golden Dyke 330318 5867847 301 276.2 -60 SDDSC159 145.2 Gladys 330871 5867758 308 60.5 -28.9 SDDSC160 725.1 Christina 330753 5867733 307 272.5 -37.8 SDDSC161 926 Golden Dyke 330951 5868007 314 257 -49.4 SDDSC162 1049.5 Rising Sun 330339 5867864 277 75.4 -59.6 SDDSC163 200.4 Apollo 331616 5867952 347 267.2 -48.5 SDDSC163A 1058.1 Apollo 331616 5867952 347 269 -47.5 SDDSC164 336.7 Gladys 330871 5867758 308 78.2 -40 SDDSC160W1 784.2 Christina 330753 5867731 307 272.5 -37.8 SDDSC160W2 1081.2 Christina 330753 5867731 307 272.5 -37.8 SDDSC165 101.4 Christina 330217 5867666 269 350 -40 SDDSC166 619.9 Christina 330218 5867666 269 263.1 -31.5 SDDSC167 404.8 Christina 331833 5868090 348 218.2 -37.2 SDDSC168 712.2 Golden Dyke 330946 5868008 314 255.3 -46.5 SDDSC168W1 892.5 Golden Dyke 330946 5868008 314 255.3 -46.5 SDDSC169 68.6 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 276 77.4 -54.5 SDDSC169A 355.3 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 276 77.4 -54 SDDSC169AW1 731.4 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 276 77.4 -54 SDDSC170 305.2 Apollo 331616 5867952 347 268.3 -49.8 SDDSC170A In progress plan 1080 m Apollo 331616 5867952 347 267 -52.5 SDDSC171 632.2 Golden Dyke 330773 5867894 295 258.1 -46.3 SDDSC172 698.6 Christina 330218 5867666 269 266.4 -44.3 SDDSC173 In progress plan 1100 m Golden Dyke 330753 5867733 307 271.3 -34.6 SDDSC174 In progress plan 945 m Apollo 331603 5867941 346 266 -42 SDDSC175 In progress plan 430 m Christina 330218 5867666 269 68.8 -30 SDDGT001 149.4 Geotech 331011 5867564 300 81 -25 SDDGT002 221.7 Geotech 330608 5867837 308 180 -90 SDDGT003 59.2 Geotech 331109 5867564 300 340 -25 SDDGT004 165.1 Geotech 330757 5867731 307 130 -35 SDDGT005 333.8 Geotech 331052 5867638 312 270 -60 SDDSC176 In progress plan 880 m Golden Dyke 330951 5868007 313.7 258.4 -53.2 SDDSC177 In progress plan 655 m Golden Dyke 330774.6 5867891 292.5 259.2 -52.2 SDDSC178 In progress plan 720 m Rising Sun 330338.7 5867860 276.8 79 -42.5 SDDSC179 In progress plan 400 m Apollo 331464.7 5867865 333 265 -39

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC152, SDDSC154, SDDSC155A, SDDSC156, SDDSC157 and SDDSC161 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC154 287.2 288.1 0.9 2.7 0.0 2.7 SDDSC155A 602.3 602.6 0.3 40.3 6.6 56.1 Including 602.3 602.5 0.2 66.0 11.0 92.3 SDDSC155A 620.3 621.8 1.5 2.6 0.3 3.2 SDDSC155A 651.6 653.6 2.0 3.0 0.1 3.2 Including 653.0 653.6 0.6 8.0 0.3 8.5 SDDSC155A 666.0 667.7 1.7 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC155A 670.6 672.6 2.0 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC155A 674.9 679.4 4.5 5.7 0.4 6.6 Including 674.9 677.0 2.1 9.4 0.7 11.0 Including 678.7 679.3 0.6 8.2 0.4 9.1 SDDSC155A 682.5 682.6 0.1 370.0 0.3 370.7 SDDSC155A 695.8 699.8 4.0 0.8 0.1 1.0 SDDSC155A 752.8 757.9 5.1 1.3 0.1 1.6 SDDSC156 239.2 239.3 0.1 1.2 8.4 21.2 SDDSC156 244.0 244.9 0.9 1.9 0.3 2.6 SDDSC156 248.0 248.9 0.9 2.6 1.3 5.6 SDDSC156 253.1 253.3 0.2 30.9 4.4 41.4 SDDSC156 260.8 265.4 4.6 1.0 0.2 1.5 SDDSC156 267.8 270.8 3.0 7.3 2.7 13.7 Including 267.8 269.4 1.6 13.0 4.6 24.0 SDDSC156 286.9 287.1 0.2 1.8 6.5 17.2 SDDSC156 289.7 293.1 3.4 4.1 0.3 4.9 Including 292.5 293.1 0.6 12.6 0.1 12.8 SDDSC156 297.4 298.1 0.7 0.9 1.0 3.2 SDDSC156 309.8 313.6 3.8 0.7 0.5 2.0 Including 309.8 310.6 0.8 2.0 2.2 7.2 SDDSC156 316.5 321.6 5.1 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC156 330.5 333.8 3.3 0.7 0.3 1.4 SDDSC156 356.0 356.7 0.7 9.1 0.4 9.9 SDDSC156 359.1 361.1 2.0 2.5 0.5 3.7 SDDSC156 371.8 374.5 2.7 0.6 0.8 2.6 SDDSC157 19.0 20.4 1.4 4.6 0.1 4.9 SDDSC157 24.2 26.5 2.3 2.1 0.0 2.1 SDDSC157 621.4 624.3 2.9 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC157 647.0 647.4 0.4 161.9 0.3 162.6 Including 647.0 647.2 0.2 262.0 0.3 262.7 SDDSC157 666.2 666.6 0.4 5.3 0.0 5.3 SDDSC157 693.2 693.5 0.3 39.9 5.8 53.8 Including 693.2 693.4 0.2 56.2 8.0 75.4 SDDSC157 703.8 704.1 0.3 41.8 0.0 41.8 SDDSC157 908.1 910.9 2.8 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC161 473.7 474.1 0.4 11.9 1.4 15.3 SDDSC161 478.6 486.4 7.8 2.2 2.0 7.0 Including 479.7 482.0 2.3 4.7 3.5 13.0 Including 483.7 484.3 0.6 1.2 7.3 18.6 Including 486.0 486.4 0.4 6.1 5.1 18.3 SDDSC161 508.4 511.8 3.4 466.0 0.2 466.4 Including 509.5 511.9 2.4 670.4 0.2 671.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC152, SDDSC154, SDDSC155A, SDDSC156, SDDSC157 and SDDSC161 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq (g/t) SDDSC152 442.2 442.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 975.9 976.0 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC152 982.8 983.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC152 986.7 986.9 0.2 4.8 0.0 4.8 SDDSC152 986.9 987.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC152 987.6 988.2 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC152 988.2 989.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC152 989.0 989.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 989.2 989.4 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC152 989.4 989.6 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC152 989.6 989.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 989.8 990.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC152 991.7 992.2 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 992.5 992.9 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 997.0 998.3 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 998.3 998.7 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC152 998.7 999.4 0.7 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC152 1002.1 1003.4 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1014.6 1015.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1016.8 1017.4 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1017.4 1018.4 1.1 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC152 1018.9 1019.7 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1019.7 1020.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 1020.0 1020.8 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC152 1020.8 1021.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1021.8 1022.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1032.6 1033.9 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC152 1033.9 1035.2 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC152 1041.7 1042.9 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 1045.6 1046.9 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1046.9 1047.2 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC152 1047.2 1047.7 0.5 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC152 1047.7 1048.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC152 1048.1 1049.1 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC152 1049.1 1050.4 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC152 1056.7 1057.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC154 121.3 122.5 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC154 278.2 278.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC154 279.3 279.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC154 279.7 280.2 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC154 280.2 281.2 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC154 281.2 282.2 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC154 285.1 285.7 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC154 287.2 288.1 0.9 2.7 0.0 2.8 SDDSC154 288.1 288.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC154 298.3 299.6 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC155A 490.8 491.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 517.6 517.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 528.5 529.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 567.1 567.6 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC155A 575.8 576.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 576.2 576.4 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC155A 576.4 577.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 577.0 577.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 584.5 584.8 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 588.4 588.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 589.6 590.5 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 591.4 592.5 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 592.5 593.5 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 594.1 594.5 0.4 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC155A 595.8 596.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 596.7 597.4 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 597.4 598.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 600.0 600.7 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 602.0 602.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 602.3 602.4 0.2 66.0 10.8 91.8 SDDSC155A 602.4 602.5 0.1 1.7 0.1 1.8 SDDSC155A 602.5 603.0 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 606.8 607.3 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 610.7 611.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 614.0 614.5 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 617.8 618.5 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.3 SDDSC155A 618.5 618.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 620.3 620.7 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.8 SDDSC155A 620.7 621.3 0.6 2.3 0.2 2.9 SDDSC155A 621.3 621.8 0.5 4.6 0.1 4.8 SDDSC155A 621.8 622.2 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC155A 622.2 622.5 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC155A 627.0 627.2 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC155A 627.2 627.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 639.6 639.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 639.8 640.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 651.2 651.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 651.6 652.1 0.5 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC155A 652.1 653.0 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 653.0 653.6 0.6 8.0 0.3 8.6 SDDSC155A 653.6 653.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 653.7 654.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 655.8 655.9 0.1 7.2 0.0 7.2 SDDSC155A 655.9 656.6 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 660.9 661.2 0.3 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC155A 666.0 666.1 0.1 11.6 0.0 11.6 SDDSC155A 666.1 667.2 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 667.2 667.7 0.5 1.8 0.1 2.0 SDDSC155A 667.7 668.8 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 669.4 669.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 669.7 670.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 670.0 670.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 670.2 670.6 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC155A 670.6 671.7 1.1 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC155A 671.7 672.0 0.3 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC155A 672.0 672.5 0.5 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC155A 672.5 672.7 0.1 7.1 0.2 7.7 SDDSC155A 672.7 673.9 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC155A 674.9 675.0 0.2 7.3 0.0 7.4 SDDSC155A 675.0 675.5 0.5 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC155A 675.5 675.9 0.4 1.0 0.7 2.5 SDDSC155A 675.9 676.0 0.2 38.4 3.3 46.2 SDDSC155A 676.0 676.3 0.3 5.9 0.9 8.1 SDDSC155A 676.3 676.5 0.2 1.9 0.4 2.8 SDDSC155A 676.5 677.0 0.5 20.7 0.6 22.1 SDDSC155A 677.0 677.7 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC155A 677.7 678.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 678.3 678.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 678.7 679.0 0.3 15.0 0.6 16.4 SDDSC155A 679.0 679.2 0.3 0.9 0.3 1.5 SDDSC155A 679.2 679.3 0.1 9.9 0.3 10.5 SDDSC155A 679.3 679.6 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC155A 682.5 682.6 0.1 370.0 0.3 370.7 SDDSC155A 682.6 683.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 683.0 683.4 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC155A 683.4 684.3 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 684.3 685.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 691.4 691.5 0.1 0.8 0.3 1.6 SDDSC155A 691.5 691.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC155A 691.9 692.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 692.2 692.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 692.4 692.6 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 693.9 694.3 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC155A 694.6 694.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 694.9 695.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC155A 695.3 695.8 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC155A 695.8 696.2 0.4 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC155A 696.2 696.9 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 696.9 697.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 697.2 697.4 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.7 SDDSC155A 697.4 697.7 0.3 1.0 0.3 1.7 SDDSC155A 697.7 698.2 0.5 0.6 0.3 1.3 SDDSC155A 698.2 698.6 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC155A 698.6 698.9 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC155A 698.9 699.2 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC155A 699.2 699.8 0.5 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC155A 699.8 700.2 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC155A 714.5 715.8 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 720.5 721.8 1.3 0.1 0.5 1.2 SDDSC155A 724.4 725.7 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 729.6 730.6 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 730.6 730.9 0.4 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC155A 730.9 731.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 732.4 732.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 733.3 733.4 0.1 0.5 0.4 1.3 SDDSC155A 735.1 735.2 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC155A 735.2 735.5 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 735.5 736.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.5 SDDSC155A 737.9 738.1 0.2 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC155A 738.1 738.2 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC155A 739.1 740.4 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 740.4 740.6 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC155A 740.6 741.7 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 741.7 741.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 741.9 743.0 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC155A 743.0 744.2 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 745.1 746.2 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 752.0 752.8 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC155A 752.8 753.7 0.9 1.3 0.1 1.6 SDDSC155A 753.7 754.5 0.8 1.0 0.3 1.7 SDDSC155A 754.5 755.0 0.5 4.2 0.4 5.1 SDDSC155A 755.0 755.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC155A 755.6 756.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC155A 756.5 756.7 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC155A 756.7 757.7 1.0 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC155A 757.7 757.9 0.2 1.9 0.0 2.0 SDDSC155A 757.9 758.5 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC155A 759.3 759.4 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC155A 760.3 761.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 761.0 762.3 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC155A 762.3 763.6 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC155A 778.8 780.1 1.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC155A 795.3 795.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC155A 795.8 796.0 0.2 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC156 225.4 226.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 226.0 226.4 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC156 226.4 227.2 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC156 227.2 227.6 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 228.3 229.5 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 229.5 229.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 229.9 230.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 230.8 230.9 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.8 SDDSC156 230.9 231.8 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 234.0 234.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 234.9 235.2 0.3 2.7 0.5 3.9 SDDSC156 235.2 236.2 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 236.2 236.4 0.1 0.2 0.6 1.8 SDDSC156 236.4 237.0 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.9 SDDSC156 237.0 237.7 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC156 237.7 238.0 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC156 239.2 239.3 0.1 1.2 8.4 21.2 SDDSC156 239.3 239.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC156 242.7 243.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 243.3 244.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 244.0 244.3 0.3 4.9 0.5 6.0 SDDSC156 244.3 244.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 244.9 245.0 0.1 2.1 1.1 4.8 SDDSC156 245.0 245.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 246.5 247.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 247.2 248.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 248.0 248.2 0.2 0.8 0.5 2.0 SDDSC156 248.2 248.3 0.2 4.7 0.9 6.8 SDDSC156 248.3 248.7 0.3 1.8 1.1 4.4 SDDSC156 248.7 248.8 0.2 4.2 3.0 11.4 SDDSC156 248.8 249.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 249.7 250.6 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC156 250.6 250.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 251.7 252.6 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 252.6 253.1 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 253.1 253.3 0.2 30.9 4.4 41.4 SDDSC156 253.3 253.8 0.5 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC156 253.8 254.5 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC156 257.0 258.0 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.6 SDDSC156 258.0 259.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 259.0 259.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC156 260.4 260.8 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC156 260.8 261.1 0.3 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC156 262.3 262.4 0.1 2.6 6.7 18.7 SDDSC156 263.8 264.0 0.2 0.9 0.5 2.1 SDDSC156 264.0 264.1 0.1 0.2 0.8 2.1 SDDSC156 264.8 265.4 0.5 7.0 0.0 7.1 SDDSC156 266.1 266.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC156 267.1 267.8 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 267.8 268.0 0.2 2.1 2.9 9.0 SDDSC156 268.0 268.3 0.2 31.9 25.6 93.1 SDDSC156 268.3 268.4 0.1 2.7 4.0 12.4 SDDSC156 268.4 268.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 268.7 269.3 0.7 18.0 0.1 18.1 SDDSC156 270.0 270.6 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.7 SDDSC156 270.6 270.8 0.2 8.7 3.2 16.4 SDDSC156 270.8 271.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 272.7 273.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC156 273.6 274.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 277.4 277.5 0.1 0.0 4.3 10.4 SDDSC156 277.5 278.2 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC156 278.2 278.5 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC156 284.0 284.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC156 286.7 286.9 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC156 286.9 287.1 0.2 1.8 6.5 17.2 SDDSC156 287.1 287.5 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC156 288.5 288.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 288.9 289.2 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC156 289.2 289.7 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 289.7 290.5 0.8 1.4 0.5 2.5 SDDSC156 290.5 290.7 0.2 16.8 1.4 20.1 SDDSC156 290.7 291.1 0.4 1.0 0.4 1.9 SDDSC156 291.1 291.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC156 291.6 292.1 0.5 1.6 0.3 2.3 SDDSC156 292.1 292.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC156 292.5 293.1 0.6 12.6 0.1 12.8 SDDSC156 293.1 293.4 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 293.4 294.5 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.8 SDDSC156 294.5 295.2 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC156 295.2 295.6 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC156 295.6 296.5 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 297.4 298.1 0.7 0.9 1.0 3.2 SDDSC156 309.3 309.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 309.8 310.5 0.6 1.1 2.1 6.2 SDDSC156 310.5 310.7 0.2 4.8 2.4 10.5 SDDSC156 310.7 311.2 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.2 SDDSC156 311.2 311.4 0.2 1.1 0.1 1.5 SDDSC156 313.3 313.6 0.3 2.2 0.1 2.5 SDDSC156 313.6 314.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 314.0 314.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 315.6 316.2 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC156 316.2 316.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.5 SDDSC156 316.5 316.9 0.4 0.5 1.0 2.8 SDDSC156 316.9 317.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 317.5 317.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 317.6 318.2 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.1 SDDSC156 319.2 319.6 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC156 319.6 319.8 0.3 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC156 319.8 320.1 0.3 3.0 0.2 3.4 SDDSC156 320.1 320.6 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.8 SDDSC156 320.6 320.9 0.3 0.7 0.3 1.4 SDDSC156 320.9 321.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 321.3 321.6 0.3 1.3 0.2 1.7 SDDSC156 323.6 324.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 324.3 325.4 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 325.4 325.8 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC156 325.8 326.3 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC156 327.2 328.5 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC156 329.2 330.5 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC156 330.5 331.5 1.0 0.7 0.5 1.9 SDDSC156 331.5 332.3 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC156 332.9 333.2 0.3 1.6 0.5 2.8 SDDSC156 333.2 333.8 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.5 SDDSC156 333.8 334.2 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.9 SDDSC156 334.2 334.6 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC156 355.8 356.0 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC156 356.0 356.2 0.2 22.9 0.1 23.1 SDDSC156 356.2 356.7 0.5 3.0 0.5 4.2 SDDSC156 356.7 357.4 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 358.4 359.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 359.1 359.8 0.7 0.8 0.2 1.3 SDDSC156 359.8 360.0 0.2 2.9 0.4 3.9 SDDSC156 360.0 360.7 0.7 3.6 0.8 5.5 SDDSC156 360.7 361.1 0.4 3.3 0.5 4.4 SDDSC156 361.1 361.8 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC156 364.4 364.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC156 364.7 365.6 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 365.6 366.5 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 366.5 367.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 367.3 367.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 371.0 371.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 371.8 372.0 0.1 1.2 0.9 3.4 SDDSC156 372.0 372.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC156 372.5 372.7 0.2 2.6 1.3 5.8 SDDSC156 372.7 373.3 0.6 0.6 0.7 2.2 SDDSC156 373.3 373.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 2.2 SDDSC156 373.8 374.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 374.4 374.5 0.1 0.6 10.3 25.3 SDDSC156 374.5 374.9 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 SDDSC156 376.0 376.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 402.7 403.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC156 451.3 451.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 503.5 503.9 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.6 SDDSC156 595.2 596.1 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 606.3 606.6 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.4 SDDSC156 652.9 653.2 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC156 653.5 653.7 0.2 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC156 653.7 654.1 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC156 685.6 685.9 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC156 703.5 703.6 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 19.0 20.4 1.4 4.6 0.1 4.9 SDDSC157 20.4 21.1 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC157 21.1 22.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 22.0 22.8 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 22.8 23.6 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 23.6 24.2 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 24.2 25.5 1.3 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC157 25.5 26.5 1.0 2.6 0.0 2.7 SDDSC157 73.4 73.9 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 89.4 89.9 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 577.9 578.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 578.4 578.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC157 592.3 592.6 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC157 609.7 609.8 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 609.8 610.0 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 610.0 610.7 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 610.7 611.4 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 612.6 613.5 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 613.5 613.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 613.9 614.5 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 614.5 614.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 614.7 615.4 0.7 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC157 615.4 616.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 616.1 616.4 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 616.4 616.7 0.3 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC157 616.7 616.9 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 616.9 617.3 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC157 617.3 617.8 0.6 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC157 617.8 618.0 0.2 1.5 0.0 1.6 SDDSC157 618.0 618.4 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 619.4 620.6 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 620.6 621.4 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 621.4 621.8 0.4 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC157 621.8 622.2 0.4 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC157 622.2 622.4 0.1 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC157 622.4 622.7 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 622.7 623.5 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC157 623.5 624.3 0.9 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC157 626.0 626.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 646.9 647.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 647.0 647.3 0.2 262.0 0.3 262.7 SDDSC157 647.3 647.4 0.2 1.7 0.3 2.3 SDDSC157 666.2 666.6 0.4 5.3 0.0 5.3 SDDSC157 666.6 666.9 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 686.2 686.4 0.2 0.6 0.5 1.8 SDDSC157 686.4 686.6 0.2 2.5 0.2 2.9 SDDSC157 686.6 686.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 692.9 693.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 693.2 693.4 0.2 56.2 8.0 75.4 SDDSC157 693.4 693.5 0.1 0.8 0.5 2.0 SDDSC157 693.5 693.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 694.3 694.7 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 694.7 695.9 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 699.7 700.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 700.5 700.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 703.2 703.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 703.8 704.1 0.3 41.8 0.0 41.8 SDDSC157 704.1 704.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 704.3 704.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 704.8 705.1 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 705.1 705.6 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 705.6 706.9 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 713.0 713.4 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 719.7 720.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 720.5 721.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 721.6 722.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 722.3 722.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 722.8 723.6 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 723.6 723.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 723.8 724.2 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC157 724.2 724.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 724.4 724.9 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 724.9 725.3 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 725.3 725.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 725.7 726.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 727.4 728.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 728.6 729.2 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 729.2 729.8 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 729.8 730.6 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 730.6 731.9 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 733.2 734.4 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 734.4 735.3 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 737.1 737.8 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 737.8 738.2 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 738.2 739.1 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 739.1 739.9 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 739.9 740.7 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 740.7 741.8 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 749.2 749.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 752.0 753.1 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 753.1 753.4 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 753.4 754.6 1.1 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC157 754.6 754.8 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC157 754.8 755.5 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 755.5 756.4 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 757.4 758.4 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC157 759.4 759.9 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 764.4 764.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 765.7 766.3 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 766.3 766.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 766.9 767.3 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 767.3 767.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 768.7 769.6 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 769.6 769.9 0.4 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC157 769.9 770.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 SDDSC157 770.3 770.6 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 770.6 771.7 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 771.7 772.6 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 772.6 773.8 1.2 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC157 773.8 774.8 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 774.8 775.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 775.0 775.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 775.3 775.8 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 775.8 776.3 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 776.3 776.8 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 776.8 777.1 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 777.1 777.2 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC157 777.2 778.5 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 779.7 780.9 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 780.9 782.1 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 782.1 783.3 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 783.3 783.9 0.7 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC157 787.1 788.1 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 788.1 788.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 788.5 789.1 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC157 789.1 789.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 789.5 790.3 0.9 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC157 790.3 790.8 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 790.8 791.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 791.0 791.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 791.3 792.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 794.4 795.2 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 818.3 818.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 818.7 819.8 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 821.9 822.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 822.8 823.8 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 824.3 824.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 824.8 825.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 825.0 826.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 826.0 826.8 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 826.8 827.5 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 829.5 830.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 830.6 831.4 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 831.4 832.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 832.1 832.8 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 832.8 833.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 834.0 835.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 835.0 835.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 835.4 836.3 0.9 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC157 836.3 836.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 837.5 837.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 837.8 838.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 838.6 839.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 839.0 839.8 0.8 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC157 839.8 840.2 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC157 840.2 840.8 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 840.8 841.6 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 842.0 843.2 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 862.5 862.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 864.3 864.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 1.2 SDDSC157 864.4 864.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 864.9 865.4 0.5 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC157 865.4 866.0 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 866.0 866.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 866.6 866.9 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 878.0 878.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 881.8 881.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 888.5 888.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 892.3 892.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 898.4 898.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 902.6 903.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 905.2 905.9 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 905.9 906.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 908.1 908.7 0.6 5.9 0.0 5.9 SDDSC157 910.1 910.7 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 910.7 910.9 0.2 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC157 910.9 911.7 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC157 913.4 914.0 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 914.0 914.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 921.4 921.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 922.3 923.5 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 923.9 924.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 924.5 925.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 925.2 925.6 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 928.1 929.2 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 929.8 930.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 932.1 933.2 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 934.9 935.7 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 935.7 936.2 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC157 936.2 936.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 936.8 937.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 937.2 937.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 952.4 953.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 956.1 956.6 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 956.6 956.7 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 956.7 957.2 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 965.4 965.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 968.2 968.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC157 970.5 971.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 972.4 973.3 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC157 974.4 974.5 0.1 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC157 999.3 999.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157 1002.9 1003.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 1005.0 1005.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC157 1005.6 1006.1 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157 1014.6 1014.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 SDDSC157 1023.2 1023.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157A 148.1 148.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC157A 148.2 148.5 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157A 148.5 148.9 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC157A 148.9 149.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC161 124.0 125.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 125.0 125.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC161 125.4 125.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 461.1 461.4 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.7 SDDSC161 464.0 465.0 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC161 465.0 466.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 467.4 468.2 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 468.2 469.1 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC161 469.1 470.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC161 472.1 472.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC161 473.5 473.7 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC161 473.7 474.0 0.4 11.9 1.4 15.3 SDDSC161 474.0 474.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 476.2 476.5 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC161 477.2 478.2 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC161 478.2 478.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 478.6 479.2 0.6 1.3 0.3 2.1 SDDSC161 479.2 479.7 0.6 0.9 0.4 1.9 SDDSC161 479.7 479.9 0.1 6.0 7.2 23.1 SDDSC161 480.2 480.4 0.2 0.4 1.2 3.3 SDDSC161 480.4 480.5 0.1 0.5 0.1 0.8 SDDSC161 480.5 480.8 0.3 11.7 17.6 53.8 SDDSC161 480.8 481.1 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.1 SDDSC161 481.1 481.3 0.2 12.2 6.0 26.5 SDDSC161 481.3 481.8 0.5 3.4 0.4 4.4 SDDSC161 481.8 482.0 0.3 10.1 1.2 13.0 SDDSC161 482.0 482.8 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 482.8 482.9 0.2 0.3 0.4 1.3 SDDSC161 482.9 483.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 483.5 483.7 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.6 SDDSC161 483.7 484.2 0.6 1.2 7.3 18.6 SDDSC161 484.2 484.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 3.1 SDDSC161 484.6 484.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC161 484.8 485.5 0.7 0.6 0.9 2.7 SDDSC161 485.5 486.0 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC161 486.0 486.4 0.4 6.1 5.1 18.4 SDDSC161 486.4 486.6 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC161 486.6 487.7 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC161 487.7 488.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 488.2 488.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 489.7 489.8 0.1 0.7 6.6 16.4 SDDSC161 489.8 490.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC161 490.0 490.1 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC161 492.9 493.9 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 493.9 494.0 0.1 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC161 494.0 494.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 500.1 500.8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 501.5 502.5 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 507.2 508.4 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 508.4 509.1 0.7 0.8 0.1 1.1 SDDSC161 509.1 509.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 SDDSC161 509.5 509.8 0.4 5.4 0.4 6.2 SDDSC161 509.8 510.4 0.6 5.7 0.4 6.6 SDDSC161 510.4 510.8 0.3 1510.0 0.1 1510.2 SDDSC161 510.8 511.0 0.3 583.0 0.0 583.1 SDDSC161 511.0 511.3 0.3 43.0 0.2 43.5 SDDSC161 511.3 511.5 0.2 4700.0 0.3 4700.6 SDDSC161 511.5 511.7 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC161 511.7 511.8 0.2 56.5 0.0 56.6 SDDSC161 511.8 512.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC161 512.6 513.8 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 513.8 514.8 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 514.8 515.8 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC161 515.8 516.8 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC161 528.9 529.7 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 703.2 703.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 703.6 703.8 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC161 703.8 703.9 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC161 703.9 704.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC161 735.5 735.9 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC161 754.7 755.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC161 764.8 765.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC161 765.3 765.5 0.1 1.5 0.0 1.5

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80 mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355.

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 50-70% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic. Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony. Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Previously reported diamond drill results are displayed in plans, cross sections and long sections and discussed in the text and in the Competent Person's statement.

Preliminary testing (AMML Report 1801-1) has demonstrated the viability of recovering gold and antimony values to high value products by industry standard processing methods.

The program was completed by AMML, an established mineral and metallurgical testing laboratory specialising in flotation, hydrometallurgy, gravity and comminution testwork at their testing facilities in Gosford, NSW. The program was supervised by Craig Brown of Resources Engineering & Management, who was engaged to develop plans for initial sighter flotation testing of samples from drilling of the Sunday Creek deposit.

Two quarter core intercepts were selected for metallurgical test work (Table 1). A split of each was subjected to assay analysis. The table below shows samples selected for metallurgical test work:



The metallurgical characterization test work included: Diagnostic LeachWELL testing.

Gravity recovery by Knelson concentrator and hand panning.

Timed flotation of combined gravity tails.

Rougher-Cleaner flotation (without gravity separation), with sizing of products, to produce samples for mineralogical investigation.

Mineral elemental concentrations and gold deportment was investigated using Laser Ablation examination by University of Tasmania.

QXRD Mineralogical assessment were used to estimate mineral contents for the test products, and, from this, to assess performance in terms of minerals as well as elements, including contributions to gold deportment. For both test samples, observations and calculations indicated a high proportion of native ('free') gold: 84.0% in RS01 and 82.1% in AP01.

Samples of size fractions of the three sulfide and gold containing flotation products from the Rougher-Cleaner test series were sent to MODA Microscopy for optical mineralogical assessment. Key observations were: The highest gold grade samples from each test series found multiple grains of visible gold which were generally liberated, with minor association with stibnite (antimony sulfide). Stibnite was highly liberated and was very 'clean' - 71.7% Sb, 28.3% S. Arsenopyrite was also highly liberated indicating potential for separation. Pyrite was largely free but exhibited some association with gangue minerals.

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company drilled 30,000 m in 2023 and plans to continue drilling with 8 diamond drill rigs. The Company has stated it will drill 60,000 m from 2024 to Q4 2025. The company remains in an exploration stage to expand the mineralization along strike and to depth.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

