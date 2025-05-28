Fiction Profits Academy Becomes a Leading Force in the Self-Publishing Revolution

With thousands of students worldwide, this fast-growing platform is helping everyday storytellers turn ideas into published fiction brands.

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / As self-publishing continues to outpace traditional publishing in both accessibility and opportunity, one platform is empowering everyday people to tap into the booming world of fiction publishing. Fiction Profits Academy, founded in 2015, has become a go-to resource for aspiring authors-whether or not they consider themselves writers. With a step-by-step system, it helps regular people turn simple story ideas into real published books and thriving fiction brands.

The Academy offers more than just online lessons. Students gain access to expert mentorship, proprietary publishing tools, and a vibrant community, helping them take their ideas from concept to publication. The platform was designed to support a range of experience levels, from first-time writers to seasoned creatives looking to sharpen their edge in digital publishing.

The program includes live coaching sessions five days a week, one-on-one mentorship, and continuous feedback from active publishers. The team behind Fiction Profits Academy includes over 40 experienced professionals who bring real-world insights and results to each student's journey.

In addition to expert guidance, students are equipped with cutting-edge tools to help streamline the publishing process. These include support for researching market trends, developing plots, formatting manuscripts, and leveraging AI responsibly as a writing assistant. The Academy covers multiple genres including romance, mystery, fantasy, sci-fi, and more, ensuring students can find their voice within popular and evergreen categories.

Fiction Profits Academy also places a strong emphasis on brand-building. Students learn how to craft a reader-focused brand, build an engaged audience, and develop compelling book packaging elements such as titles, covers, and blurbs. The program focuses on helping writers position their books competitively within marketplaces like Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform.

With over 15,000 students enrolled and a growing global reputation, Fiction Profits Academy is setting a new standard in self-publishing education. The founder, Karla Marie, has published over 60 fiction novels herself and structured the Academy to reflect what has worked in her own career, turning best practices into actionable systems for others to follow.

To learn more about Fiction Profits Academy, visit:

https://www.fictionprofitsacademy.com

About Fiction Profits Academy

Fiction Profits Academy is a leading online program dedicated to helping everyday people publish and scale successful fiction brands-regardless of prior writing experience. Since launching in 2015, the platform has served over 15,000 students and is powered by a team of more than 40 publishing professionals. The Academy combines expert coaching, innovative tools, and a structured curriculum to guide writers through every stage of the self-publishing journey-from concept to book launch and beyond.

Media Contact:

Karla Marie

support@fictionprofitsacademy.com.

SOURCE: Fiction Profits Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fiction-profits-academy-becomes-a-leading-force-in-the-self-publ-1032634