Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE: J0G) (the "Company" or "Stillwater") is pleased to announce its participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, taking place in Quebec City June 3rd to 5th, 2025. Management will be meeting with investors and industry professionals to discuss the Company's flagship Stillwater West polymetallic critical minerals project in Montana's historic Stillwater mining district.

Strategically located adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's producing operations, Stillwater West is emerging as a potential large-scale source of ten commodities now listed by the U.S. government as critical including platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iridium and ruthenium.

Stillwater invites investors to schedule one-on-one meetings to discuss upcoming catalysts including government initiatives and planned exploration campaigns as announced March 26, 2025.

If you are interested in meeting with Stillwater CEO Michael Rowley, please reach out via the contact information below or through the show here.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore plc, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel-platinum group element resource in an active U.S. mining district as part of a compelling suite of ten minerals now listed as critical in the USA.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

