The handheld mass spectrometers are now in active use for trace detection and identification of drugs and explosives for customs and border patrol applications

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld devices for chemical analysis, announced that the Romanian Customs Authority has fully deployed 27 MX908 devices across its border operations. The units were delivered earlier this year and are now actively supporting frontline officers with real-time identification of trace chemicals, enhancing the country's ability to monitor cross-border movement and investigate suspicious substances with speed and precision.

"We have already experienced the benefits of the MX908 and are excited about the possibilities this technology enables in the field, from stopping illegal drug trafficking to thwarting explosives from crossing our borders," said Andrei-Cristian Pârvu, General Director of the National Customs Imaging Analysis Center within the Romanian Customs Authority. "We are committed to ensuring secure borders for the benefit of the European Community and look forward to executing on this mission."

The MX908 can confidently identify chemical substances within seconds, all directly within the field, empowering customs officials to make swift, informed decisions during inspections. The MX908 is set apart by its ability to detect trace levels of substances on the exterior of vehicles, containers and packages, providing officers with critical information to initiate secondary screenings that may lead to the discovery of larger quantities of drugs or explosives.

"As customs and borders agencies are faced with increasing challenges daily, they need technologies that can detect unseen threats and provide actionable intelligence," said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder, 908 Devices. "The Romanian Customs Authority has taken a proactive step to arm its officers with fast, trace chemical identification, and we are committed to supporting their efforts to ensure enhanced safety and security at the border."

The order was made through an EU program, Customs Control Equipment Instrument, that enables member states to purchase, maintain and upgrade state-of-the-art customs equipment. The order, secured through 908 Devices' channel partner, MATE-FIN, was received and shipped at the end of last year, with training and deployment conducted in early 2025.

For more information about how the MX908 is used for Customs and Borders applications, visit https://908devices.com/applications/customs-and-borders.

