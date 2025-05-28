NIST validation ensures highest cryptographic security standards, enhances data protection, streamlines customer procurement and deployment

Packet capture authority, Endace, today announced that EndaceProbe has achieved FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140-3 validation from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The rigorous evaluation process formally validates that EndaceProbe hardware and software conforms to the latest cryptographic security framework, giving customers in government, defense, and regulated industries such as critical infrastructure, finance and healthcare, confidence the data they record using their EndaceProbes is protected by highly secure encryption.

FIPS 140-3 validation was conducted on the following Endace products: EndaceProbe 2144-G5, EndaceProbe 2184-G5, EndaceProbe 92C8-G4, and the newly announced EndaceProbe 94C8-G5 100GbE platform.

"We are very proud to have achieved this FIPS 140-3 validation," said Cary Wright, VP Product at Endace. "Although FIPS is a US-mandated framework, it is widely acknowledged as a gold standard for cryptographic security technology. The meticulous testing requirements to meet FIPS criteria are laborious, but achieving this certification is a testament to Endace's unrelenting dedication to providing customers with armor-plated products that can be safely deployed into the most secure environments on the planet."

In October 2024, EndaceProbes were certified by the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for its Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). Certification for the DoDIN APL involves rigorous testing to meet stringent military-grade cybersecurity criteria, and APL approved products may be deployed with no further certification or testing required, making it simpler for US agencies to comply with mandatory federal packet capture requirements.

FIPS 140-3 is the most recent framework requirement from NIST and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security for hardware and software products that use cryptography algorithms to protect sensitive information. The process is exhaustive and involves rigorous testing and validation for protecting cryptographic keys, performing cryptographic operations, and ensuring the security of data at rest, in-transit, and in-use. For more information about FIPS 140-3, see https://csrc.nist.gov/projects/cryptographic-module-validation-program/fips-140-3-standards.

EndaceProbes provide scalable, accurate, full packet capture and recording, with zero packet loss so security and network teams can quickly access the irrefutable packet evidence they need to investigate and resolve incidents. With centralized data mining, rapid search, centralized management, and workflow integration, EndaceProbes deliver deep visibility into both North-South and East-West network traffic and 100% accurate recording on network links to 100Gbps and beyond, with industry-leading speed, density and storage capacity.

About Endace

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premise, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

