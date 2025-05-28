Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 13:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

L.A Unity: Luna Atoms' The Future: An AI-Powered Pop Rebellion Uniting Humanity

Debut Indie-Pop Album The Future Challenges Influencer Culture

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where fame is a glitch and influencers sell their souls for likes, Luna Atoms-pop's animated provocateur-unleashes The Future on June 6th. It's an 8-track, human-crafted, indie-pop rebellion with AI-generated visuals, here to roast the absurdity of it all while uniting the world in a celebration of the real, unfiltered you. This isn't just an album-it's a story of defiance and heart, a love letter to AI's limitless potential. It skewers influencer culture, roasts ego-driven stardom, and invites you to dance through the chaos-together, as your true self.

Luna Atoms - AI-Powered Pop Star

Luna Atoms, created by a mysterious artist, mocks fame while using AI as a creative spark. On X, she playfully hawks perfume, poking fun at influencers and rallying fans for real connection. "AI's my partner in crime," Luna says. "The Future is human-it's from my heart. Fame's the glitch, and I'm here to unite us."

The Future is a technicolor joyride. The title track, "The Future," is a dance-floor banger with its AI-crafted cyborg rock band video. "Revolution" roars with defiance, "Rockstar" skewers celebrity sparkle and "We Are One" connects fans globally, reminding them they're enough-no filters needed. Tracks like "Playing Games," "The Window," "Dreamer," and "This Is Love" blend satire and warmth.

Luna's music is human-crafted, defying algorithm-generated tracks. AI powers the visuals, from the glowing purple moon album cover to vibrant, color-coded music videos with futuristic flair. AI is Luna's paintbrush, amplifying human art to create an inclusive world.

The Future sparks a movement against a world obsessed with likes, celebrating AI as a tool while inviting everyone to feel seen as their true selves.

Join the movement-be the real you, no avatar required.

Stream The Future on Apple Music and all major streaming platforms starting June 6, 2025.

Luna Atoms, launched in 2025, is a satirical animated pop star, blending human-crafted indie-pop with AI-driven visuals. Mocking fame and influencer culture, Luna champions authentic connection and creativity. Visit lunaatoms.com or follow @LunaAtoms on X and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693392/Luna_Atoms_AI_Pop_Star.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luna-atoms-the-future-an-ai-powered-pop-rebellion-uniting-humanity-302463985.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.