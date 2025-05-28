BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 27 May 2025 were:

521.76p Capital only (undiluted)

531.37p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 103,000 ordinary shares on 8th May 2025, the Company has 187,383,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 5,628,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.